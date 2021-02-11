FROSTMAN COLUMN: Celebrate Valentine's Day, and hope for better days ahead

Several versions of the origin of Valentine’s Day include a celebration of the Roman festival of Lupercalia, others point to a 14th century poem by Geoffrey Chaucer, and more stories abound. Suffice it to say, Valentine’s Day, while not being an “official” holiday, has warmed its way into the hearts of millions upon millions of people around the world as a day to celebrate love for one another.

What does Valentine’s Day look like in the days of COVID-19? The mighty overlords planning our lives for us may not have thought about a day like this in the offing. It’s very common for couples to plan a special dinner or other event. Evenings out and about, finding that very special spot to pop “the question,” and other gatherings have long been commonplace.

We now live in a time often limiting human interaction, and more specifically, human touch. Few are the smiles we see outside the home as we are compelled to don all manner of masks, and anyone unmasked will surely face ridicule and derision. Hospitals, nursing homes, and myriad other locations limit visitation, and the opportunity to be physically close to someone who may be longing for the simple physical warmth of a hug or softly placed hand of comfort. These are the prices paid by our society often overlooked or dismissed. The simple interaction of faces and smiles.