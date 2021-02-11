FROSTMAN COLUMN: Celebrate Valentine's Day, and hope for better days ahead

Will you be my Valentine? The question is posed countless times in this season when relationships of all sorts are celebrating Valentine’s Day on Sunday. It’s a day your local florists anticipate with zeal each year, as flower sales blossom. An array of folks can be found perusing the greeting card areas carefully at merchants carrying Valentine’s Day cards, which become picked over with sparse remnants remaining by the actual date.
The holiday is not complete without heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, all sorts of stuffed animals adorned in pink and red with a bevy of hearts in the mix. Absolutely critical are the cute little candy hearts with corny or romantic sayings etched into them that have their week or so of fame, before finding leftovers in the “90% off” table, being replaced by the massive influx of Easter candy.
The celebration of Valentine’s Day, of course, goes well beyond traditional couples to include all manner of relatives, friends, and special folks that touch our lives. It has become a day to recognize and appreciate, often in a small way, the impact of others in your daily walk.
Do kids still get to hand out sets of valentines for their classmates? You know, you pick a small box with a variety of sayings. A time-honored tradition. Or, has that practice gone the way of political correctness, and been banished in schools? Once you got to about the third grade, you wrote names in cursive. Another time-honored tradition that belongs in our schools, but that’s for another day.
Several versions of the origin of Valentine’s Day include a celebration of the Roman festival of Lupercalia, others point to a 14th century poem by Geoffrey Chaucer, and more stories abound. Suffice it to say, Valentine’s Day, while not being an “official” holiday, has warmed its way into the hearts of millions upon millions of people around the world as a day to celebrate love for one another.
What does Valentine’s Day look like in the days of COVID-19? The mighty overlords planning our lives for us may not have thought about a day like this in the offing. It’s very common for couples to plan a special dinner or other event. Evenings out and about, finding that very special spot to pop “the question,” and other gatherings have long been commonplace.
We now live in a time often limiting human interaction, and more specifically, human touch. Few are the smiles we see outside the home as we are compelled to don all manner of masks, and anyone unmasked will surely face ridicule and derision. Hospitals, nursing homes, and myriad other locations limit visitation, and the opportunity to be physically close to someone who may be longing for the simple physical warmth of a hug or softly placed hand of comfort. These are the prices paid by our society often overlooked or dismissed. The simple interaction of faces and smiles.
When do we reach the point at which reaction to the virus creates more challenges than the virus itself? People need people. Need to interact and engage, especially children. A Dec. 22, 2020, article in Evie Magazine from a prominent psychiatrist outlined some of the negative impacts. “Dr. McDonald believes the true public health crisis lies in the widespread fear which morphed and evolved into a form of mass delusional psychosis. In simpler words, the American public is suffering from mass insanity due to their delusional fear of COVID-19.” We find ourselves wrapped in a continual state of fear, and the damage to our children won’t likely be known for some time.
Amidst the doom and gloom, we see rays of hope. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued Emergency Order No. 13, allowing indoor gatherings of up to 50 people, based on the reduction in new cases. It stated “On January 14, when Emergency Order #12 was enacted, the 7-day case average was 176 and 110 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. As of Feb. 7, the case average was 107 and those hospitalized with COVID-19 was 63.” On Sunday, the state of Iowa lifted its mask mandate. Contrast that with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments on MSN health Monday where he stated, “Don’t Go Here Even If It’s Open,” referring to restaurants. It’s no wonder people are confused, and in a state of fear.
Most will find a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in their own special way. After all, it is the “thought that counts,” right? Here’s hoping to brighter days ahead where we can all share each other’s company how we’d like, share mask-free smiles and hugs may abound. Happy Valentine’s Day.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.