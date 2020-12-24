FROSTMAN COLUMN: Christmas memories reflected in the eyes of children

Something is wrong. I have no idea what time it is, as the darkness of the night fills the room. There is but a faint glimmer from a far distant room with a scattered dim light.
Somewhere in that darkened abyss, I sense an oddity. I roll to my side, and crick one tired eye open to be surprised by the wide-awake eyes and stares of my children. I would shriek in horror, but I am just too tired, and this year is no different than the last.
“Daddy! It’s Christmas!” Upon seeing a small reaction, the kids launch into a flurry of enthusiastic howls. It’s far too early for them to be up, but getting them back into bed for just a couple more hours will likely be a fruitless task, so the family arises. No turning back now.
The soft, distant light was that of the Christmas tree, and the kids howl with joy and anticipation when they see the bounty displayed under it. We check to see that Santa has indeed partaken of the milk and cookies so deliberately placed for his enjoyment. Christmas morning has arrived.
It’s then time for mom to prepare for the ensuing chaos, and get out the camera to record the reactions and screeches. Those memorable mornings seem to fly by in an instant, with the aftermath of boxes and paper soon strewn across the room. As the dad, I have prepped for the dismantling of packaging, and the assemblage of assorted items. Hugs of thankfulness abound.
After a few hours of frenetic activity, we settle into the day’s routine of calling family members, posting photos, prepping the big Christmas meal. There is, of course, the sort of child-like innocence about Christmas we can all do well to remember as adults.
It’s always a continual challenge to combat the commercialism of Christmas. We all know it’s not about Santa Claus, oddly gifted reindeer, presents, or any of that stuff. Yet amid those commercial aspects of the holiday season lies a commitment to finding what is good and right, and worth celebrating. Whether you celebrate Hanukah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, or any other time associated with the time of year when the sun rises for the shortest amount of time, and darkness pervades much of the day, there is an underlying message of goodness, perhaps even sprinkled in with some hope.
Christmas and other holidays will likely be far different for many this year, with travel often discouraged, or folks taking their own measures to curb their own travel or interaction. Typically, these holidays are about togetherness, family, and connections.
For many, the holidays often represent a great challenge, if they are without a loving family, or those with whom to interact. Holidays also may stir emotions surrounding challenges faced in past times. The kindness of a stranger, a soft smile along the street, or a moment of your time may bring a joy you may not realize for another.
Of course, you also have the Scroogely curmudgeons who would seek to keep people from enjoyment. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been cast as the Grinch by not adorning the Capitol building rotunda with a great tree, as has been the tradition for more than 100 years. In a move disrespecting the staffs still working frenetically within the capitol walls doing the business of the state, Evers didn’t have a tree put up this year. He blamed it on COVID, as the building is closed to the public at this time. Humbug, Mr. Evers.
Thankfully, a handful of state legislators thought better, and placed a small tree in the rotunda, only to have it removed by those running the building. A second tree was placed, meeting a similar fate. No trees for you.
Of course, we must always remember the true meaning of this season as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Whether you are a Christian or not, we humbly ask you to remember Christians see this as the most important birth in all human history. He was born to be the Savior of the world. Far too often in today’s society, Christians are mocked for their beliefs regarding life, relationships, family, and faith, as it doesn’t fit with the latest cultural “wokeness.”
This year, this 2020 of a year, has been a grueling one for us all in so many ways. This is a Christmas season that will not soon be forgotten. May the joy of the season find its way into your heart, and may you find peace, comfort, fellowship, and friendship in these trying times. Merry Christmas to all.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.