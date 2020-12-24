FROSTMAN COLUMN: Christmas memories reflected in the eyes of children

Of course, you also have the Scroogely curmudgeons who would seek to keep people from enjoyment. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been cast as the Grinch by not adorning the Capitol building rotunda with a great tree, as has been the tradition for more than 100 years. In a move disrespecting the staffs still working frenetically within the capitol walls doing the business of the state, Evers didn’t have a tree put up this year. He blamed it on COVID, as the building is closed to the public at this time. Humbug, Mr. Evers.

Thankfully, a handful of state legislators thought better, and placed a small tree in the rotunda, only to have it removed by those running the building. A second tree was placed, meeting a similar fate. No trees for you.

Of course, we must always remember the true meaning of this season as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Whether you are a Christian or not, we humbly ask you to remember Christians see this as the most important birth in all human history. He was born to be the Savior of the world. Far too often in today’s society, Christians are mocked for their beliefs regarding life, relationships, family, and faith, as it doesn’t fit with the latest cultural “wokeness.”

This year, this 2020 of a year, has been a grueling one for us all in so many ways. This is a Christmas season that will not soon be forgotten. May the joy of the season find its way into your heart, and may you find peace, comfort, fellowship, and friendship in these trying times. Merry Christmas to all.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.