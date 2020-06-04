FROSTMAN COLUMN: Churches are far more than just buildings or service

The past three months or so, Sunday mornings included watching a video version of church. This past Sunday marked the first time returning to the building for worship. It was uplifting to be back among our church family and friends, gathering again in a more customary manner.
This reunion of sorts wasn’t without special provisions. Alternate seating rows spread congregants further than usual. No handshakes or hugs that often abound. Service times were amended, and some stayed home. We chose to attend. My hope is to provide insight on why gathering is so fundamentally important to one’s faith life.
Several weeks ago, I posed a question on Facebook. “So, I need to wait in line to be one of the over 900 people allowed in the Baraboo Walmart at one time, continue to commute to and work 10-12+ hours a day on my “essential” job, but it’s too dangerous to gather at church?” The question brought quite a flurry of responses. It has just seemed very ironic in many ways that we’ve been able to be in big box stores, I can be in a building with about half the “normal” work staff, yet still a large number, but we were basically denied traditional worship, supposedly for our own good.
The flurry of responses included some more liberal Facebook friends asking if I perhaps had a relatively weak faith such that I needed to attend church in a building or required a pastoral message to persevere. Fellow Christians and others strongly opined, but I respected the question posed. My first response was “It wasn’t necessarily speaking about my own need for a church building, just speaking to the irony of spending every working day amongst others and in a variety of settings....yet it is forbidden to gather, even in small numbers, to worship. I enjoy our “virtual” church, but there are those who may have greater needs for support made more difficult.”
Recent events in Madison point out some of the attacks on the church. A May 31 Blaze story summarized other recent stories, including changes from last Friday, “Wisconsin priests were reportedly warned by health officials from Madison and Dane counties that if they opened their churches and had crowds of more than 50 people at their religious services, they face a fine of $1,000. The letter sent out to religious leaders allegedly threatened that there could be “government watchers” present at church services.” In the wake of violent outbreaks in Madison over the weekend, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel politics and statehouse reporter Patrick Marley tweeted, “Police chief says they aren’t arresting people tonight.” Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said his officers stood back during the protests.” How thick the hypocrisy if destroying private property and looting aren’t a problem, but more than 50 people at a church service are grounds for fines.
The truth you find when you engage yourself in a church body is many often share your struggles and doubts, and through the church body as a people group, not a building, you may draw comfort and strength. We are called to unity as a church body in Hebrews 10:24-25, English Standard Version Bible, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, Not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another.” It is my sincere hope you find yourself uplifted by messages of love and encouragement, and the ultimate peace to come. Faith in the ultimate peace is what inspires us to persist in the face of judgment and challenges.
Many will deride those of faith, saying churches are full of sinful people. Absolutely correct. I would interject that church, and seeking forgiveness, is the best place for sinners. It is solely through His mercy and grace that we can endure and find elusive peace. Many fear churches will bring judgment on their life choices, and I consider it in a different sense. Faith is intended to be a vehicle for change and conviction in the “call to action” sense, not the judgment sense. It’s supposed to make you think, reflect, and pray. Every one of us are sinners, and we have our own spiritual and emotional ongoing battles whether overt or deeply hidden, and ideally a church can provide a mechanism for relief and assistance. Churches are much more than buildings, and much more than structured services on Sunday morning. They are families that bind us together in times of need.
Each of us makes their own decision on whether to engage in a chosen faith. Choose thoughtfully and prayerfully. I’ll close with the words of Colossians 3:15, ESV, “And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body.”
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!