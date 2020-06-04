FROSTMAN COLUMN: Churches are far more than just buildings or service

Many will deride those of faith, saying churches are full of sinful people. Absolutely correct. I would interject that church, and seeking forgiveness, is the best place for sinners. It is solely through His mercy and grace that we can endure and find elusive peace. Many fear churches will bring judgment on their life choices, and I consider it in a different sense. Faith is intended to be a vehicle for change and conviction in the “call to action” sense, not the judgment sense. It’s supposed to make you think, reflect, and pray. Every one of us are sinners, and we have our own spiritual and emotional ongoing battles whether overt or deeply hidden, and ideally a church can provide a mechanism for relief and assistance. Churches are much more than buildings, and much more than structured services on Sunday morning. They are families that bind us together in times of need.