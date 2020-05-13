FROSTMAN COLUMN: Class of 2020: Congrats, your deserve recognition

Area school districts have wide-ranging temporary plans in place, but all those plans are still subject to changes in the overarching rules and protocols. We really don’t know how, if, or when graduates will be recognized. Cynics will say there’s no need for any recognition or ceremony, but I would like to still see some sort of recognition as we strive to return to some sense of normalcy.

What will summer look like for these graduates? What will summer look like for all of us? No matter the status of “Safer at Home” guidelines, or the “Bounce Back,” or guidelines yet to come, this summer will be a most unusual time. As of this writing, plans are to keep many local swimming pools closed. The annual Sauk County Fair, held the week after the 4th of July, has been cancelled. Several other local county fairs are a bit later in the season and have yet to make announcements.

A myriad of other events scheduled for May, June, and July have either been postponed or cancelled outright. I would hope, as the spring and summer progress that we’ll find the ability to have shortened seasons, or events can still happen as planned. Cancellations of summer sports seasons and more will leave many kids tasked with not participating in their favorite activities.