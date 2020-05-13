FROSTMAN COLUMN: Class of 2020: Congrats, your deserve recognition
FROSTMAN COLUMN: Class of 2020: Congrats, your deserve recognition

As spring continues to unfold bringing new greening life, more comfortable temps, and heaps and gobs of pollen, thoughts and actions turn to the rites of passage happening in these times. Among others, the end of May signals graduation season.

Millions of students across America are finishing their college and high school careers in the most unusual ways. They’ve been out of the classrooms and hallways since mid-March, the traditional flurry of activities, sports, and rituals have been cancelled. Students spend time in virtual classrooms, or a variety of Zoom meetings, or other mechanisms to fill out the remainder of the academic year.

The familiar refrain of “Pomp and Circumstance” won’t be heard. Students may only be wearing their caps and gowns for photos, and not have the long-awaited walk across the graduation stage to be handed a diploma symbolic of their achievements. The ceremony is referred to as a Commencement, as it signals a start of a new chapter in the young person’s life.

All politics aside, we must consider the efforts of these students who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to participate in those events surrounding graduation, as it can be such a watershed moment. There is an undeniable sense of accomplishment that you have finished an important task, whether that be high school, college, graduate school, or whatever step you’ve achieved. For some, it represents closing a chapter that will be fondly remembered and replayed for years on end. For others, the opportunity to just be done with “that place” represents a chance for a fresh start away from the cliques and social castes.

Area school districts have wide-ranging temporary plans in place, but all those plans are still subject to changes in the overarching rules and protocols. We really don’t know how, if, or when graduates will be recognized. Cynics will say there’s no need for any recognition or ceremony, but I would like to still see some sort of recognition as we strive to return to some sense of normalcy.

What will summer look like for these graduates? What will summer look like for all of us? No matter the status of “Safer at Home” guidelines, or the “Bounce Back,” or guidelines yet to come, this summer will be a most unusual time. As of this writing, plans are to keep many local swimming pools closed. The annual Sauk County Fair, held the week after the 4th of July, has been cancelled. Several other local county fairs are a bit later in the season and have yet to make announcements.

A myriad of other events scheduled for May, June, and July have either been postponed or cancelled outright. I would hope, as the spring and summer progress that we’ll find the ability to have shortened seasons, or events can still happen as planned. Cancellations of summer sports seasons and more will leave many kids tasked with not participating in their favorite activities.

What are kids to do? Older generations will remember the days of staying outside until the streetlights came on, hopping on their bikes to return home. In smaller towns and in a simpler time, the community at large was your playground. I would expect to see a larger number of hikers using Devil’s Lake and other venues for outdoor exercise. Ideally, state parks and private campgrounds will be able to function as they ordinarily do to provide outlets for exercise and recreation for kids and adults alike. There may be more fishermen trying their luck, with the inherent need for social distancing already ingrained in fishing.

The tourism industry is also trying to run a fine line between staying open and accommodating guests with appropriate protocols or shut down for a period. Thousands of kids and college students who may rely on the tourism industry for summer jobs.

A message to graduates is that you will face different adversities and trials as the days move forward. Graduating amidst a pandemic may just be one of those hurdles you will have to overcome. Let us hope you can prepare yourself for the future combination of successes and occasional setbacks you will face.

Let us just take this one moment in time to recognize the hard work and efforts of our students across the state and nation in accomplishing their long-awaited goal of graduation. In other times, graduates have had to face other impending challenges like service to their nation in time of conflict, but these graduates face an environment few have encountered. Take a moment to congratulate a graduate. Wish them well, whether their future endeavors are planned or remain under construction. Good luck to the class of 2020.

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

