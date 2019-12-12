FROSTMAN COLUMN: Concerns about schools call for greater public engagement

Directives? Common Core and further federal intrusion into schools was seen as the solution to all school ills, but I believe it has brought a further morass of entangling requirements, and not allowed teachers to teach. A Nov. 12 Patch story, detailed the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s rankings for all districts. Baraboo ranked 368 out of 419 districts statewide. There are a whole host of metrics by which schools are measured, but does anything change?

Leadership? It really depends on who you ask, and I haven’t been allowed to be involved enough to share my opinion herein. The public has the right and duty to raise concerns without fear of retribution, particularly of the board. Teachers and staff are really those upon whom you rely to ascertain whether leadership styles promote cohesion or discord, but strident concerns of former staff about retention and lack of respect should foster attention.