FROSTMAN COLUMN: Congressional political correctness has run amok

While this may seem an innocuous move, asking House members to remove any actual gender references to their own family members or constituents does a great disservice to the actual humanity of their stories and the needs of their constituencies. Is it really harmful to anyone to refer to a thankfulness for your grandfather’s service to this nation in World War II, or appreciate the warmth and affection of your own mother – and actually use those terms in your references? When referring to challenges faced by constituents, are you now not allowed to provide a picture of those who are exploited?

This step removes much of the simple empathy from these descriptions. If there are individuals who prefer not to be referred to by a gender or other designation, that is certainly their choice, and that should be respected. This is certainly not intended to disparage any person, nor their identities. Words like “mankind,” and “forefathers” are long understood to be inclusive of all people, and are not exclusive to men alone. I guess we can also remove the term “Madame Speaker,” and just call Rep. Pelosi “Speaker.”

Isn’t the country faced with bigger issues? This is ridiculous. Where does this stop? Will other political bodies follow suit? Will schools have crackdowns on calling your parents “mom” and “dad”? Are we to no longer refer to our mothers and fathers by those designations? I guess I can’t wait for the first representative in Congress to mess up, and call their spouse their “husband” or “wife,” or refer to a child by a specific gender. Oh, the humanity. Let’s just hope it’s not “Speaker” Pelosi.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.