FROSTMAN COLUMN: County sheriffs share commitment to law and order

You glance in your rearview mirror, only to have red and blue flashing lights filling the scene. Your heart sinks a bit as you find a place to safely pull aside. There is an unmistakable anxiousness as the officer approaches your vehicle. You sheepishly ask the reason you were pulled over, but in truth, you probably already know the answer. You do a quick inventory hoping you have everything you need as you shuffle papers in your dashboard.

It’s a scene many have experienced in their time behind the wheel, and among the most common of encounters with law enforcement. It can trigger a sort of muffled harrumph of self-disappointment, but you know they’re just doing their duty, as they are tasked with protecting and serving the public in myriad ways.

There are many instances where seeing the bright flash of lights brings a sense of safety or hope to one’s circumstances. Courageous officers of all types are asked daily to intervene in sensitive and dangerous encounters, often knowing nothing or very little of the scene they are about to enter. Whether routine or potentially volatile, brave men and women in uniform need to always be prepared for the very worst scenarios. We owe them a continuing debt of gratitude and remember those flashing lights are often beacons of hope for those needing assistance.

I recently attended a forum featuring both Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister and Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner. Our sister counties are very intertwined, and share many commonalities including population, demographics, and size. Both men were experienced law enforcement professionals with solid backgrounds within their departments. Both sheriffs will face re-election this November, and this is not intended as an endorsement of their candidacies, but they were both very willing to give insight and perspective about the tumultuous environment facing law enforcement.

The respective sheriffs were peppered with questions about a range of scenarios, and both had ready responses, although some of the circumstances would no doubt require a deeper review. There are so many instances in which the actions taken by law enforcement have little time for pondering. Actions of law enforcement in critical moments are often the subject of a tremendous amount of scrutiny. That scrutiny is often welcome and needed to facilitate corrective action or training when needed for those involved.

The sheriffs also talked about many recent challenges. Lockdowns and restrictions in areas like Dane County created problems for our counties, as criminal activity moved north, and how our proximity to Madison often creates an additional burden for local law enforcement. They talked with candor about some of the ongoing crime types that impact our local citizens, and their continuing efforts. They talked about the relationships they forge with other aspects of the law enforcement community to avoid many of the problems facing our larger cities that have seen far too many offenders back on the streets too soon, and without needed consequences.

They also both spoke of the real and tangible problem of retaining current deputies and recruiting others to the profession. We all know there are continual cries to “Defund the Police” as a movement spurred on by the left, particularly in the wake of the death of George Floyd in May 2020, in Minneapolis, and other encounters between citizens and police that have sparked rioting like we saw in Kenosha and many other cities. It’s not hard to understand the reasons many have left the law enforcement profession, with the vitriol and negative stereotypes so pervasive in painting cops in general as the enemy. It also begs the question about who would choose to step into the very challenging environment that law enforcement is facing.

Both men also spoke with pride about their K-9 units, community outreach, and continual attempts to reach children with assurances that a law enforcement officer can be a trusted friend in times of need. They also both understood there are times when someone may feel angst or that they have been unjustly accused, but you felt like you could walk away from the meeting feeling a large measure of safety as a result of their efforts and other local law enforcement agencies.

We all know there are challenges facing multiple facets of our society. If you happen to encounter law enforcement professionals, let us hope those moments can be a positive experience for all. Say thanks today.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.