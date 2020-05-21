FROSTMAN COLUMN: Court correct to toss out order; now, be responsible

The Supreme Court proceedings were a Brady Bunch-like split screen that would focus on the speaker. Around the 48-minute mark in Wisconsin Eye coverage, Justice Rebecca Bradley lowered the boom, asking, “Where in the Wisconsin constitution did the people confer authority on a single, unelected cabinet secretary to compel almost six million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don’t comply, with no input from the legislature, without the consent of the people?” Ensuing arguments largely centered around any limitations on the secretary’s authority.

For eight days, the people of Wisconsin waited. On May 13, the Court decision in favor of the Legislature was announced, ending “Safer At Home.” Wisconsinites in most areas could start to go about everyday activities. A number of provisions of “Safer At Home” remain as suggested protocols, including frequent hand washing, social distancing, and more. Several cities and counties continue the “Safer At Home” guidelines.

Across the state, reaction to renewed personal ownership of responsibility had a wide range of responses. Many businesses are practicing new ways of delivering services while others immediately resumed “normal” activities.