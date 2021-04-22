FROSTMAN COLUMN: Cut through the hype to get real info on the environment

All around us, green brightness emerges from the dank undergrowth as spring is underway. Sounds of songbirds hard at work fill the early morning hours. The occasional nip in the air will be short-lived as days get longer.

Today is the 51st celebration of Earth Day. It’s been often shared Wisconsin’s own Gaylord Nelson, then a U.S. Senator, was a key figure in the development of a day devoted to environmental consciousness, part of a larger environmental movement at that time.

My late father took groups of students to “Trees for Tomorrow” through that time period. He was also involved in a variety of river and lake cleanups, and studied alewife populations in Lake Michigan. I accompanied him on many trips to the short piers. I have shared previously I was the only 6-year-old familiar with the term “fecal coliform” in 1968.

I offer this backdrop of an upbringing in an environmentally conscious home to counter the mantra pervasive in mainstream media and across the board all conservative people want dirty air and water. We all want clean air and clean water. As an avid fisherman, I want a solid opportunity for fishing success, and to be able to prepare an occasional meal of fresh fish if I so choose. We all want to be able to find those moments of solace in nature, and preserve natural beauty.