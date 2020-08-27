FROSTMAN COLUMN: Decide what matters to you in election

We’re still figuring out the logistics for Nov. 3, but for today’s column, we’ll presume you will walk into your own voting booth.
After the initial sign-ins, ballot in hand, you enter the small enclosure where you will make your selections. Your eyes scan the ballot with one last long look, focusing when you see the name you seek. However you complete the task of voting, you darken the area of choice with a sense of accomplishment, and perhaps in 2020, a sense of relief. This election season has finally reached an end. Your ballot is handed in, and you proudly don the “I VOTED” sticker.
The ultimate question each and every candidate and political party wants to know is the rationale used to make your choices. What is the deal-maker, or deal-breaker for you? Is there just one issue or cause in which you so fervently believe as your sole criteria in making a selection, or do you have many? You decide.
There are many for whom a particular issue drives them to the polls, and primarily influences their decisions. For that reason, it is key to any political process or candidate to seek support from not only their political party, but groups whose causes align with your beliefs and stances.
There are some issues not expressly partisan in nature having a very distinct divide. A primary example is defense of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution. Millions of voters proudly display gear proclaiming “I’m the NRA [National Rifle Association], and I vote.” Not too hard to surmise what drives these voters. Preservation of the freedom of self-defense, and a right deeply ingrained in our Constitution. The latter part of the Amendment reads “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,” and those voters take it seriously. Which candidate will stand in defense of those rights?
A July 16 Fox News story answered when it reported, “the (NRA) endorsed President (Donald) Trump’s reelection bid, saying that he had “delivered” on his promise to protect Americans’ Second Amendment rights.”
Conversely, after an embarrassing encounter with a union worker on March 10, the NRA-Institute for Legislative Action titled a March 16 story, “On Guns, Joe Biden is Full of it” and stated “presumptive Democratic 2020 Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is not one for clarity, tact, or a firm grasp of the facts.”
Others see the sanctity of life, and protection for the most vulnerable among us, those who cannot speak for themselves against the horrors of abortion as their key issue. President Trump has come a long way in his position on the sanctity of life. After being the first sitting president in history to address the March for Life in January 2020, a National Review story on Feb. 24 stated, “Since becoming president, Trump has done nearly everything that the pro-life movement has asked of him.”
Shortly after the announcement that Sen. Kamala Harris would be Biden’s running mate, an Aug. 12 Washington Times story caught the reaction of pro-life groups. Pro-life groups wasted no time Wednesday in condemning the Biden-Harris tandem, denouncing it as “the most pro-abortion ticket in history.” Once again the lines are clearly drawn.
Another issue less prominent today, but that will garner more attention as the solutions to COVID-19 are brought forth is regarding medical freedoms. Who will preserve your right to work in consult with your care providers in making informed decisions? Will all Americans be forced to take a potential COVID vaccine? A May 19 Lifesitenews story reported, “President Trump has stated that a future coronavirus vaccine will be voluntary.”
In his first joint interview with Harris and ABC News’ David Muir, Biden stated, “this is about telling the American people the truth, letting the scientists speak, listening to the science, not and— stepping out of the way. Let the experts go out and let, let the American people know what the truth is and what has to be done.” Biden is telling the American people they don’t know what’s good for them or not. You need to “step out of the way.”
While these issues, and many more, may not carry traditional “R” or “D” designations, it is clear that if you value your 2nd Amendment rights, believe in the sanctity of all human life, and want parents to have the ultimate control in their child’s health and educational directions, the choice in November is clear.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
