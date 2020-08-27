FROSTMAN COLUMN: Decide what matters to you in election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’re still figuring out the logistics for Nov. 3, but for today’s column, we’ll presume you will walk into your own voting booth.

After the initial sign-ins, ballot in hand, you enter the small enclosure where you will make your selections. Your eyes scan the ballot with one last long look, focusing when you see the name you seek. However you complete the task of voting, you darken the area of choice with a sense of accomplishment, and perhaps in 2020, a sense of relief. This election season has finally reached an end. Your ballot is handed in, and you proudly don the “I VOTED” sticker.

The ultimate question each and every candidate and political party wants to know is the rationale used to make your choices. What is the deal-maker, or deal-breaker for you? Is there just one issue or cause in which you so fervently believe as your sole criteria in making a selection, or do you have many? You decide.

There are many for whom a particular issue drives them to the polls, and primarily influences their decisions. For that reason, it is key to any political process or candidate to seek support from not only their political party, but groups whose causes align with your beliefs and stances.