FROSTMAN COLUMN: Defunding police short-sighted strategy that doesn't work

This past May, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, set the city of Minneapolis ablaze with looting and rioting. Floyd died a controversial death while in police custody, and video of a Minneapolis police officer astride Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes created a national uproar.
Cries of “defund the police” came to the forefront, along with continuing accusations regarding systemic racism, police brutality, profiling, and other actions involving discrimination against minorities. So then, the question was asked: “what does ‘defund the police’ actually look like as a policy or position”?
A variety of thoughts and opinions were under discussion long before the Floyd incident lit the spark of renewed national attention. In some respects, it depends on who you ask.
A June 7 “Insider” story, refers to a “Meet the Press” appearance that day by Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza who stated, “defunding the police means a realignment of society’s priorities by way of funding and responsibilities in the community,” referring to “reform that combines rerouting funds from police departments and redistributing duties within community groups.”
What has become commonplace in those conversations and widely reported is the potential use of more social service resources for those traditional police duties less likely to involve confrontation.
A June 9 “New York Post” story, investigated organizations in Minneapolis itself, including “MPD150, a Minneapolis-based activist group that seeks to make the city “police free,” envisions a “long transition process” during which “we may need a small specialized class of public servants whose job it is to respond to violent crimes” but that the city eventually will “get to a place where people won’t need to rob banks.” On their website, mpd150.com, MPD150 asks the question, “What does a police-free world look like”?
Sounds like a utopia, or perhaps dystopian view running contrary to all of human history. Much of the “defunding” crowd seeks to push a narrative, as in a June 18 “Global News’ story, police forces started as “slave patrols” in America. In truth, arbiters of disputes, and law enforcement have been around since Ogg and Grogg fought over the backstraps of a woolly mammoth.
Responding to the outcry, a June 8 “CNN” story reported, “nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and dismantle the city’s police department,” and an Aug. 12 “Forbes” story listed a number of other cities intent on following the same path.
On Nov. 27, the “Minnesota Reformer” shared a proposal from three city council members who proposed shifting nearly $8 million from the police department budget to mental health response and other measures. A Nov. 30 “Fox News” story covered the response of Rep. Ilhan Omar, who lauded the proposal, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey described it as “irresponsible and untenable.”
Of course, Rep. Omar is a part of the infamous “Squad,” a handful of young, hip, radical leftists that seek to make a name for themselves in Congress by painting America as a racist nation, and promoting ideas that are unworkable and untenable like the “Green New Deal.”
The reason the otherwise-liberal Mayor Frey would oppose the proposal is because of a tremendous increase in crime in Minneapolis. A Dec. 2 “Washington Examiner” story reported, “violent carjackings shot up 537% last month compared to data from last November.” It also reported “an increase in violent crimes, with more than 500 people shot this year, which breaks a 15-year record.” The story further reported that “more than 100 police officers have left the city’s force amid the anti-police sentiment.”
The best or worst example of the “defund the police” rhetoric came this past June in Seattle, where a predicted “summer of love” turned into a chaotic nightmare in the short-lived communal failure that was the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone/ Capitol Hill Organized Protest or CHAZ/CHOP zone. They couldn’t decide on a name, much less govern themselves. By the beginning of July, the zone was gone, a wake of litter, waste, and graffiti.
This isn’t to say that our police forces and their officers are perfect. We, at a minimum, owe them a great deal of respect for putting their lives in danger day upon day to protect and serve their communities. There are going to be officers who don’t act appropriately, but that can be said of each and every profession, because again – human nature exists.
It is an unwise and short-sighted strategy to seek to “defund” our police, when in reality, their resources are more critical than ever before. To be sure, there needs to be clear guidelines for responses in place, innovative ideas considered, but the men and women in blue, and other colors, are essential to the fabric of all our communities. Thank an officer today.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!