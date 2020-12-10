FROSTMAN COLUMN: Defunding police short-sighted strategy that doesn't work

Of course, Rep. Omar is a part of the infamous “Squad,” a handful of young, hip, radical leftists that seek to make a name for themselves in Congress by painting America as a racist nation, and promoting ideas that are unworkable and untenable like the “Green New Deal.”

The reason the otherwise-liberal Mayor Frey would oppose the proposal is because of a tremendous increase in crime in Minneapolis. A Dec. 2 “Washington Examiner” story reported, “violent carjackings shot up 537% last month compared to data from last November.” It also reported “an increase in violent crimes, with more than 500 people shot this year, which breaks a 15-year record.” The story further reported that “more than 100 police officers have left the city’s force amid the anti-police sentiment.”

The best or worst example of the “defund the police” rhetoric came this past June in Seattle, where a predicted “summer of love” turned into a chaotic nightmare in the short-lived communal failure that was the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone/ Capitol Hill Organized Protest or CHAZ/CHOP zone. They couldn’t decide on a name, much less govern themselves. By the beginning of July, the zone was gone, a wake of litter, waste, and graffiti.