FROSTMAN COLUMN: Democrat tax increases warrant your attention too

In today’s world, with all the controversy raging about measures needed to combat COVID-19, many stories seem to fall by the wayside.
It is important to provide perspectives on other matters. Political and social divisiveness is running rampant, and in many cases, isn’t necessarily just along traditional “party” lines.
Amid this discord, well below most radars, President Joe Biden unveiled a potential round of class warfare when announcing tax hikes on corporations and the “wealthy.” A Sept. 7 Business Insider story reviewed the Biden plan, which “includes increasing the [Federal] corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%.” The story also states President Donald Trump’s 2018 tax law, “dropped the rate from 35% to 21%.” Biden was also quoted in the same story saying, “it’s about time they begin to pay their fair share.” Ah, the old “fair share” line. I’ve posed this question in the past, with nary a response in numerical form.
Just what is a company or individual’s “fair share” of the tax burden? How much of your earned income should you be required to surrender to the government? Biden’s proposal also sought to increase the individual tax rate “from 37% to 39.6% for individuals making over $452,700 and for married couples making over $509,300.” On other types of income, “those with an income of over $1 million would have to include long-term capital gains and dividends as ordinary, taxable income.” In simpler terms, any gains on monies invested in stocks or other financial assets would be taxed at the highest rate.
The House of Representatives got a hold of the plan, and key Democrats sought to make some tweaks. A Sept. 12 Politico story outlined some modifications. “House Democrats want to raise the corporate tax rate to 26.5%,” less than Biden’s proposal. It also included, “increasing the top capital gains rate to 28.8% from 23.8%.” Despite the small changes “taken together, the proposals would be the biggest tax increase in decades.” While neither story provided an actual estimate of the dollars to be raised by either proposal, the House proposal, “appear(s) to be enough to cover most of what even progressive Democrats hope to spend on their coming ‘reconciliation’ package.”
The “reconciliation package” mentioned is the proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill currently being considered by the U.S. Senate. It has created rifts within the Democratic Party. According to a Sept. 10 The News Republic story, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, often described as a “centrist,” wants a package closer to $1 trillion. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, “wanted a reconciliation package in the $6 trillion range.”
The Biden administration has continually rolled out a mantra no one earning less than $400,000 a year will see an increase in taxes. However, an Aug. 3 Washington Examiner story referenced Section 13002 of the 2,700-page bill proposing a potential “per-mile user fee pilot,” which “does leave those people open to tax vulnerabilities pegged to personal vehicle mileage.” The same story quotes White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stating, “the proposed gas tax or vehicle mileage tax…is a non-starter for (the President).” At a minimum, let’s hope the president stays the course on this issue. The idea of having to track your individual miles, or have the government track mileage should give us all pause.
The impacts of this spending and potential tax increases have direct impacts across the nation, and here in Wisconsin. You’ll see the impact when you purchase anything. Companies across the state are struggling mightily trying to find employees willing to work, and meeting the needs of their clients. We hear endless stories of companies that are short-staffed, and many products and services once readily available can’t be obtained, which impacts us all on a daily basis.
Higher levels of taxation on companies struggling to survive will only make any recovery more protracted. One impact often overlooked is the essential fact that corporations, regardless of the marginal tax rates, essentially pay no taxes. Part of an overall corporate strategy is based on the tax rates and ramifications. An increase in corporate taxes simply means we, as consumers, pay higher prices for goods and services, and we, as consumers bear the brunt of those tax increases.
With so many other issues dominating the news cycle, I ask you to take the time to learn more about the long-term potential impacts of more federal government spending. We in the Badger state and across the nation will be paying the price in the long run.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.