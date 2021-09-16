FROSTMAN COLUMN: Democrat tax increases warrant your attention too

The impacts of this spending and potential tax increases have direct impacts across the nation, and here in Wisconsin. You’ll see the impact when you purchase anything. Companies across the state are struggling mightily trying to find employees willing to work, and meeting the needs of their clients. We hear endless stories of companies that are short-staffed, and many products and services once readily available can’t be obtained, which impacts us all on a daily basis.

Higher levels of taxation on companies struggling to survive will only make any recovery more protracted. One impact often overlooked is the essential fact that corporations, regardless of the marginal tax rates, essentially pay no taxes. Part of an overall corporate strategy is based on the tax rates and ramifications. An increase in corporate taxes simply means we, as consumers, pay higher prices for goods and services, and we, as consumers bear the brunt of those tax increases.

With so many other issues dominating the news cycle, I ask you to take the time to learn more about the long-term potential impacts of more federal government spending. We in the Badger state and across the nation will be paying the price in the long run.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.