The political stage, awash with promises and platitudes, got stranger in Thursday’s Democratic Presidential Debate, featuring the top 10 contenders for the Democratic nomination as they vie for the opportunity to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.
Typically seen as the front-runner, former vice president, Joe Biden didn’t disappoint with his a gaffe-worthy performance. Biden has long-attained fame for his blunders, and provided perfect fodder for all. Covered in a Sept. 15 USA Today opinion piece, Biden said, “Nobody should be put in jail for a nonviolent crime.”
Biden’s working on the felon vote. He’ll have support from identity thieves and embezzlers. Biden shouldn’t get a pass on his missteps — it’s time for voters to hold him accountable.
He had advice for impoverished kids, “suggesting that kids coming from ‘a very poor background’ would benefit by having a ‘record player on at night,’ thus exposing them to 4 million words.” A record player? “Hooked on Phonics” coming out on vinyl? We goin’ old school?
Many in today’s electorate weren’t around, or of voting age in 1988, when Biden dropped out of the presidential race. Few remember the plagiarism scandal that doomed his candidacy. Brought back in a July 3 story from thoughtco.com, “Biden first publicly acknowledged plagiarizing another author’s work during his bid for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination.”
Analysis of Biden must include his rather odd behavior toward women and children. This behavior led to a Talking Points Memo story on Jan. 8, 2015, titled “Why does creepy uncle Joe Biden get a pass from liberals?” A host of these stories were around long before Trump came on the scene.
Reacting to more recent events, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway summed it up March 31 in a FoxNews Sunday interview, stating “If anybody just types in ‘creepy uncle Joe videos’ you come up with a treasure trove. I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it affection and handshakes.”
This is your Democratic front-runner. No one’s been able to usurp him thus far. It speaks volumes to the feckless nature of the field that a retread candidate who has never been able to gain any traction in previous runs is now leading. His connection to former President Barack Obama as his vice president is his sole claim to fame.
Attacking Biden, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro delivered what many believed to be a low blow when Castro dug at Biden during the debate by asking “Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago?” during a heated exchange about the former vice president’s health care plan. A Sept. 13 Daily Mail story noted the 5-foot-8 Castro literally stood on a box to make him look taller.
Maybe Castro stood on a box because he was positioned next to 6-foot-4 Robert “Beto” O’Rourke. It was O’Rourke who delivered the line of the night that will be played time and again through the 2020 cycle, even when O’Rourke becomes an afterthought. When asked about potential gun buyback programs of what often are referred to “assault” rifles, O’Rourke answered, “Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”
He didn’t use the term “buy.” He used the term “take.” A Sept. 13 Washington Times story got Republican reaction from Minority Whip Steve Scalise: “I think history shows the idea of taking guns away from law-abiding citizens does not bode well for those who try.” Good luck with that, Beto. Has he heard the phrase “from my cold, dead hands”?
Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota had the audacity to challenge Sen. Bernie Sanders, and his pie-in-the-sky “Medicare for All” idea. Ignored by most, a Sept. 13 Breitbart.com story shared Klobuchar’s remarks. “While Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill,” the Minnesota Democrat said. “And on page eight of the bill it says we will no longer have private insurance as we know it. And that means 149 million Americans will no longer be able to have their current insurance. I don’t think that’s a bold idea. I think that’s a bad idea.” At least someone finally said you would lose all control in your health care decisions.
Elizabeth Warren continued her class envy rhetoric stating, “under Medicare for All, those at the top would pay more but the middle class would pay less.” All that was missing was her saying “fair share.”
On the Democratic side of things, you’ve got “creepy” Biden. A lose-your-freedom socialist vision in Sanders. A class warfare divider in Warren, and a few others looking up at the top tier. It’s easier than ever to support President Trump in 2020.
