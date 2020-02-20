FROSTMAN COLUMN: Democratic Primary quite a show

A Feb. 16 Mediaite story recounted Bloomberg’s remarks on Nov. 11, 2016 at Oxford, “I could teach anybody in this room” to be a farmer. “It’s a process, you dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on to, add water, up comes the corn.” He then said working in the modern information economy is “fundamentally different, because it’s built around replacing people with technology and the skill sets you need to learn are how to think and analyze and that is a whole degree level different, you need to have different skill set, you have to have a lot more gray matter.” Bloomberg cast farmers as stupid. He also insulted the millions who built this nation in factories.

Bloomberg’s disdain for the Second Amendment is well documented. A July 21, 2014, GunsAmerica story listed “Bloomberg’s Top 6 Stupid Statements.” Number two on the list “If you want to have a gun in your house, I think you’re pretty stupid.” Bloomberg also has notoriety for taxing soda. More elitist snobbery.

Imagine Bloomberg in a Wisconsin town hall, condescendingly criticizing farmers and gun owners as stupid. He’s arrogant. Number six on the same list “I am telling you if there is a God, when I get to heaven I’m not stopping to be interviewed. I am heading straight in. I have earned my place in heaven. It’s not even close.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is as radical as Sanders, and few others have any traction. Who knows what will happen in Nevada and beyond with this bunch. Cast this cavalcade of characters aside and join me in supporting the president in 2020.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.