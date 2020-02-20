FROSTMAN COLUMN: Democratic Primary quite a show

Primary season for the Democratic presidential nomination is heating up, the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary completed and the buffoonery continues. They may still be counting votes in Iowa, as their caucus was a mess. Republicans found amusement at the chaos and mismanagement. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg topped Iowa but many are skeptical of his widespread appeal. Sen. Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire.
Nevada is next. There are already concerns over their upcoming caucus. A Feb. 16 Washington Post story reported, “with the Nevada caucuses days away, campaign officials and Democratic activists are increasingly alarmed that they might prove a debacle as damaging as the vote in Iowa, further setting back the party in its urgent effort to coalesce around a nominee to take on President Trump.”
“Campaigns said they still have not gotten the party to offer even a basic explanation of how key parts of the process will work. Volunteers are reporting problems with the technology that’s been deployed at the last minute to make the vote count smoother. And experts are raising serious questions about an app the party has been feverishly assembling to replace the one scrapped after the meltdown in Iowa.” Why is it so difficult to count votes?
With his recent victory, Sanders is the front-runner of the moment. Many mainstream Democrats are skeptical. A Feb. 13 story in The Hill reported, “Senate Democrats are feeling queasy about their party’s presidential primary after Sen. Bernie Sanders seized front-runner status by winning the New Hampshire primary. They have serious questions about the electability of their self-described democratic socialist colleague and the problems he may create down-ballot for vulnerable Senate candidates.”
The story provides a backdrop of the myriad challenges Sanders would face as the nominee. Democrats fear people, including President Donald Trump, will have the temerity to ask Sanders questions on the costs of his exorbitant big government takeover programs, which Sanders always fails to answer. He’s sheepish on talking about the cost of his “Medicare for all” program, because he knows Americans will be aghast at the cost.
The closest he’s come is in a story covered in Reason on July 17, 2019, where he stated “somewhere between $30 and $40 trillion over a 10 year period.”
What’s a few trillion dollars between friends? For perspective, the entire federal budget is around $4 trillion a year, so this plan alone would double that cost. That doesn’t begin to talk about plans to eliminate student loan debt, make college tuition-free and a host of other unrealistic giveaways.
More moderate Democrats leery of Sanders and class warfare mantra promote less radical candidates.
Conventional wisdom had former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee. Biden has proven again to be the ultimate gaffe machine. Biden trailed badly in Iowa and finished fifth in New Hampshire. Though in jest, calling a voter a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” probably didn’t help.
Some in the Democratic camp have shifted their hopes onto former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Another elitist, he won’t get much appeal in the heartland.
A Feb. 16 Mediaite story recounted Bloomberg’s remarks on Nov. 11, 2016 at Oxford, “I could teach anybody in this room” to be a farmer. “It’s a process, you dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on to, add water, up comes the corn.” He then said working in the modern information economy is “fundamentally different, because it’s built around replacing people with technology and the skill sets you need to learn are how to think and analyze and that is a whole degree level different, you need to have different skill set, you have to have a lot more gray matter.” Bloomberg cast farmers as stupid. He also insulted the millions who built this nation in factories.
Bloomberg’s disdain for the Second Amendment is well documented. A July 21, 2014, GunsAmerica story listed “Bloomberg’s Top 6 Stupid Statements.” Number two on the list “If you want to have a gun in your house, I think you’re pretty stupid.” Bloomberg also has notoriety for taxing soda. More elitist snobbery.
Imagine Bloomberg in a Wisconsin town hall, condescendingly criticizing farmers and gun owners as stupid. He’s arrogant. Number six on the same list “I am telling you if there is a God, when I get to heaven I’m not stopping to be interviewed. I am heading straight in. I have earned my place in heaven. It’s not even close.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is as radical as Sanders, and few others have any traction. Who knows what will happen in Nevada and beyond with this bunch. Cast this cavalcade of characters aside and join me in supporting the president in 2020.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.