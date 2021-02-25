FROSTMAN COLUMN: Democrats big events overlap while Republicans go to work

The initial flurry of bills has also included measures regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor vetoed the initial legislative attempt at protection for businesses from frivolous lawsuits, and left open the gates for a host of mandates regarding vaccines.

I certainly respect the choice of those who are getting vaccinated, as we should also respect the decisions of those who choose not to take the COVID vaccine. A much broader conversation has been taking place, but many are concerned about the “newness” of the vaccines, and other controversies surrounding its production and potential side effects.

Looking to preserve individual choice in vaccination, responses to the veto include Senate Bill 4 and Assembly Bill 23, which “prohibits the Department of Health Services and local health officers from requiring individuals to receive a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.” This protects those individual rights to make an informed decision.

A related measure, Senate Bill 5 and Assembly Bill 25 “prohibits an employer from requiring an individual to receive a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus or show evidence of having received such a vaccine.” In essence, this is to protect you from an employer requiring vaccination as a condition of employment. No one wants their job held in peril over obtaining the vaccination.

This, of course, is but a snapshot of some of the legislative proposals to be debated in earnest, including much-needed election reforms, and the continual challenges with funding for education, transportation, services and more. We all bear the responsibility to stay informed, and make our voices heard.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.