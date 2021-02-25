FROSTMAN COLUMN: Democrats big events overlap while Republicans go to work

Wisconsin Democrats had a dilemma on their big night Feb. 16. President Joe Biden made his first appearance in Wisconsin with a CNN Town Hall in Milwaukee. Always the gaffe master extraordinaire, he didn’t disappoint.
Asked about the COVID vaccine status, a Feb. 17 Yahoo News story stated that Biden first said, “There were 50 million doses available when he assumed office.” A bit later in the conversation, Biden said, “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office.” Which is it?
Asked about accessing the COVID vaccine and potential racial disparities, Biden stated for all to hear, “The other part — portion is a lot of people don’t know how to register. Not everybody in the community, in the Hispanic and the African-American community, particularly in rural areas that are distant and/or inner city districts know how to use — know how to get online to determine how to get in line for that COVID vaccination at the Walgreen’s or at the particular store.”
I guess what Biden was trying to tell us is that minority folks have real challenges with getting online, and understanding how to use the internet. The mainstream media was silent in any criticism of Biden.
Speaking of “folks,” our own Gov. Tony Evers, who is extremely fond of using the term “folks,” used the same evening to broadcast his pre-recorded budget address. Whether by some grand design, or through a horrible lack of communication, Biden’s town hall in Milwaukee and the budget address by Evers took place at exactly the same time. As with the State of the State address, Evers shied away from substance.
Who were Democrats supposed to watch? Neither was worth watching.
If you didn’t tune in to Evers, you didn’t miss much. Platitudes of spending more money, with no information on how all his ideas would be funded. I won’t go into detailed review, as chances appear pretty solid the Assembly and Senate Republicans will largely reject the budget, and work out a spending plan on their own.
In general, Republicans don’t favor draining the “rainy day” fund, or want to pin the financial hopes of the state on legalizing and taxing marijuana. With stark differences out of the gate, the budget process will be an interesting story for the next several months.
There are some important pieces of legislation in the mix that ideally will garner bi-partisan support. One measure is Senate Bill 58, and its companion, Assembly Bill 78. In brief, it eliminates the second tax “bracket” of 4.65%, and income taxed at that rate would now be taxed at the lowest bracket of 3.54%. Streamlining tax brackets would have a more noticeable impact on low and moderate income taxpayers. You would also have less state tax withheld from your paychecks. According to the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, “income tax revenue would be reduced on a fiscal year bases by $39.0 million in 20-21, $341.7 million in 21-22, and $273.2 million in 22-23 and annually thereafter.” It puts more of your hard-earned dollars back in your pocket. Ask your legislators to support tax relief.
The initial flurry of bills has also included measures regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor vetoed the initial legislative attempt at protection for businesses from frivolous lawsuits, and left open the gates for a host of mandates regarding vaccines.
I certainly respect the choice of those who are getting vaccinated, as we should also respect the decisions of those who choose not to take the COVID vaccine. A much broader conversation has been taking place, but many are concerned about the “newness” of the vaccines, and other controversies surrounding its production and potential side effects.
Looking to preserve individual choice in vaccination, responses to the veto include Senate Bill 4 and Assembly Bill 23, which “prohibits the Department of Health Services and local health officers from requiring individuals to receive a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.” This protects those individual rights to make an informed decision.
A related measure, Senate Bill 5 and Assembly Bill 25 “prohibits an employer from requiring an individual to receive a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus or show evidence of having received such a vaccine.” In essence, this is to protect you from an employer requiring vaccination as a condition of employment. No one wants their job held in peril over obtaining the vaccination.
This, of course, is but a snapshot of some of the legislative proposals to be debated in earnest, including much-needed election reforms, and the continual challenges with funding for education, transportation, services and more. We all bear the responsibility to stay informed, and make our voices heard.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.