I patiently waited to speak, and the floor was mine. It’s mid-2010, and then-Sen. Russ Feingold is holding a listening session. I start a question about the abhorrent level of federal deficits and massive spending increases under President Barack Obama. I am literally shouted down by attendees who scream aloud about George Bush spending money on unfunded wars and unnecessary involvement in the Middle East. I was unable to continue. I’ve been “shouted down” often. This was memorable because Feingold came to my defense, saying “let the man speak.” He never actually addressed my question but defended my opportunity.
Nearly a decade later we’re still facing challenges in the Middle East. The region has seen a great deal of complex conflict for centuries. Home to a wealth of natural resources and several major religions, the area has substantial populations in continual conflicts over those resources, territory and political control.
Terrorism inflicted by radicals across the globe had largely escaped American eyes until the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. In March 2003, then-President George W. Bush announced the push to free the Iraqis, supplementing “Operation Enduring Freedom,” launched in Afghanistan shortly after the terror attacks.
Controversy surrounding U.S. response to the attacks was largely along partisan lines. An Aug. 17 thoughtco.com story recalled 156 members of Congress voted against the Iraq war resolution in 2002. Only seven were Republicans. Thus began the left’s mantra of unnecessary involvement in the Middle East, blaming President Bush for starting wasteful wars.
U.S. involvement in Syria began in earnest on Sept. 22, 2014, when then-President Obama ordered airstrikes against the growing ISIS power in both Iraq and Syria, recalled in a Jan. 11 Associated Press recap of Syrian-related events.
Today, in an ever-fluid and changing situation, Americans have been assisting Syrian Kurdish forces in pushing back against ISIS terror networks. They are now additionally challenged by threats from Turkish Kurd forces. These factions have been warring for decades, and the U.S. finds itself in a tenuous position between two forces that have been our allies.
All this backdrop preceded President Donald Trump’s decision to further reduce U.S. troop presence in Syria. An Oct. 7 Forbes story stated, “President Trump announced the withdrawal of up to 150 U.S. military troops from northern Syria.” An Oct. 7 Military Times story stated, “A senior administration official told reporters Monday that Sunday’s announcement did not constitute a full U.S. withdrawal from Syria and that only 50 to 100 U.S. special operations forces were moving to other locations in Syria.”
The number of troops being reassigned is small when leveraged against the size of the conflict. It’s not realistic to expect the presence of a few American soldiers would dissuade the Turks from doing anything. It’s also difficult to coordinate with the Kurds, as they don’t represent an actual organized political state. An Oct. 7 New York Times story stated, “Kurds are holding around 12,000 Islamic State fighters and about 58,000 family members in prisons and camps.”
Trump got massive criticism from both sides of the aisle. I understand Republican backlash at Trump for reducing help for Syrian Kurds. Those limited troops are in an untenable situation, but there is a grave concern about the potential resurgence of ISIS.
What strikes as odd is the Democratic Party outrage at reducing troops in Syria. An Oct. 7 Reuters story got House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reaction: “This decision poses a dire threat to regional security and stability, and sends a dangerous message to Iran and Russia, as well as our allies, that the United States is no longer a trusted partner,” and called on Trump to “reverse this dangerous decision.”
Liberal reaction on social media has been ferocious. I can’t help but be perplexed at the irony of liberals being outraged at removing troops from harm’s way. Those who would chant “Bring Them Home” suddenly support troops in Syria? Sounds like John Kerry’s “I was for it before I was against it.”
You can be critical of the president and his actions in Syria. You can speculate it may cause further erosion of an already-tenuous situation. However, it is hypocritical to lambaste Trump for wanting to reduce troop presence in Syria with the same rancor used to criticize the American presence in Iraq, Afghanistan and other key arenas of conflict, simply because it’s Trump. You can’t support one without the others.
Are we the nation above all nations to fight for freedom anywhere in the world? What best protects our national interests? If not, who takes on that responsibility? United Nations? European Union? Where are they in this conflict? Like it or not, the United States is, and will remain, the greatest champion for freedom across the globe.
