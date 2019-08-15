Horrific images are too often shared across America. Families and communities are sent asunder by actions of one person set on doing great harm in a short time.
Regardless of your political affiliation, mass shootings like those in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, are tragic events. Responses to the shootings immediately took a political blame game turn. An Aug. 3 Breitbart story quickly reported outrage from the Hollywood crowd blaming President Donald Trump.
The uber-liberal elites of Hollywood believe they’re so much better than us. They especially believe they are better than us serfs who toil in the soil of flyover country. Superior compared to those “deplorable” Trump supporters. Trumpkins should all be shot, right? Make a sport out of it.
Making a sport out of killing conservatives and “deplorables” is exactly the theme of a new Hollywood film called “The Hunt.” The film trailers show groups of elite liberals traveling to a resort, where they make a game out of pursuing a group of “deplorables” who are dropped off to be hunted for pleasure.
It was set for release Sept. 27. On Aug. 11, Universal Pictures decided to delay the release of the film. Escapist Magazine shared the Universal Pictures press release on Sunday, which refers to the film as a “satirical social thriller.” A warped and sick sense of satire.
Where is the Hollywood outrage? A Variety story the same day refers to the delay in release as the “right call” but predicts the film’s eventual release. No call-out of the rank hypocrisy. I’ll pass on this movie, and you should do the same.
Placing blame
No, Trump is not responsible for the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. The shooters themselves are responsible. These kids didn’t listen to Trump’s “rhetoric.” Trump’s efforts to see potential immigrants go through a vetting process doesn’t make him racist, nor inspire anyone to commit acts of violence.
The El Paso shooter was quickly and wrongly attached to Trump and conservatives. He allegedly authored an anti-American, anti-Hispanic, eerie manifesto shared unedited on federalistpapers.org on Aug. 3, critical of Democrats, Republicans and American institutions, yet the left sought to associate the sick individual with conservatives. The Dayton shooter appears to have been a product of the far left, a supporter of left-wing candidates, a registered Democrat who allegedly had a “hit list,” according to an Aug. 4 Cincinnati Enquirer story.
It is critical we make the distinction that regardless of the beliefs held by these deranged mass killers, political leaders are not responsible for the actions of these gunmen.
Perspective came from Steve Scalise, the Congressman shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter at a congressional baseball practice in June 2017. In an Aug. 11 Newsweek story regarding Trump, Scalise said, “But to try to assign blame to somebody else I think is a very slippery slope, because the president’s no more responsible for that shooting, as your next guest, Bernie Sanders, is for my shooting.”
So, how did we get here? Why do we have these shootings? We can wax philosophically about a simpler time when these types of events were extraordinarily rare by today’s standards. What has changed?
We can’t rely on one single cause, or implement one simple practice and have the challenges erased overnight. However, we need to review some of the common traits of the perpetrators.
A March 3, 2018, Crisis Magazine story is a great read delving into a common fact, “of the 27 deadliest mass shooters, the vast majority came from broken families with no biological dad at home.”
There has long been an assault on fatherhood in general, with rampant cultural references to “toxic masculinity.” Beyond “fatherhood,” in many cases traditional family roles have been abandoned. Liberal elites, and the uber-educated make concerted efforts to undermine the nuclear family, then sit around in a perplexed daze of sanctimonious confusion when more kids have coping issues than ever. There is a fundamental correlation between efforts to promote ideas such as “your truth,” and the floundering of our youth not understanding what is right and what is wrong.
We also need to look at how life is valued in our culture. Simple, wonderful life. If there is no respect for human life at its very beginning, how importantly will it be viewed as a child matures?
If we first can’t place a higher value on life itself, the nurturing and boundaries needed in the lives of our youth, laws governing guns don’t really matter.
Instead of promoting movies showing liberals shooting conservatives, our energies would be better focused promoting intact, nurturing and appropriate families. We’ll all reap the benefits, and the next generation may be safer.
