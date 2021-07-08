FROSTMAN COLUMN: Efficient local governmentrarely makes news headlines

This isn’t to say that there’s nothing to discuss, or that the board is now somehow devoid of debate and discussion. There is always a measure of controversy and challenges facing all our units of government—local, county, state, and federal, and there needs to be a continual healthy amount of debate amid actions. Not all agree on the direction the county board has taken, or some of the moves they’ve made. We do see there are fewer stories representing discord or potentially embarrassing stories that have cropped up in the past year.

One local entity that has helped to fill the void of controversy is the city of Baraboo. Many residents were taken aback by the city’s action to implement a “wheel tax” and streetlight tax in October 2019, covered in an Oct. 10, 2019, Baraboo News Republic story despite an advisory referendum in April 2018 where the voters rejected the idea of a wheel tax by a 57%-43% vote against.