FROSTMAN COLUMN: Efficient local governmentrarely makes news headlines

One way to gauge the efficacy in the moment of a particular group or organization is by the amount of controversy it creates. After several years of ongoing drama and controversies, many centered around personnel matters and a whole range of disputes and agendas, the Sauk County Board of Supervisors has been in a period of far less controversy than at many times in the recent past.
The Sauk County Board experienced more than its share of drama and controversy over the past several years. Former chairman Peter Vedro pushed a very progressive agenda. Sauk County included several idealistic referenda on the 2018 ballot having precious little to do with the business or authority within the county board’s responsibilities. There was also a long string of controversies regarding a number of county employees and actions while working for the county and more.
In the 2020 spring election, a large turnover of board members brought a more conservative tilt to the board. In the beginning of his tenure, current board chairman Tim McCumber inherited several of the employee-related challenges. You don’t hear much about employee controversies anymore, a testament to focusing on the work before those with the county.
While 2020 was certainly an eventful year, and not without controversy regarding the county’s actions on the COVID pandemic. Sauk County, along with every single other governmental entity and private sector business, had to create, implement, and amend a series of protocols regarding masks, distancing, and the rest. I believe the county, as an entity, took the correct step in not implementing a countywide mask mandate. Much of the rationale used by many counties was they lack “Constitutional Home Rule,” an authority limited to cities and villages.
This isn’t to say that there’s nothing to discuss, or that the board is now somehow devoid of debate and discussion. There is always a measure of controversy and challenges facing all our units of government—local, county, state, and federal, and there needs to be a continual healthy amount of debate amid actions. Not all agree on the direction the county board has taken, or some of the moves they’ve made. We do see there are fewer stories representing discord or potentially embarrassing stories that have cropped up in the past year.
One local entity that has helped to fill the void of controversy is the city of Baraboo. Many residents were taken aback by the city’s action to implement a “wheel tax” and streetlight tax in October 2019, covered in an Oct. 10, 2019, Baraboo News Republic story despite an advisory referendum in April 2018 where the voters rejected the idea of a wheel tax by a 57%-43% vote against.
City of Baraboo residents are now reacting to the substantial increase in water utility rates recently passed by the city council. A June 23 Baraboo News Republic story covered the Common Council’s unanimous vote to increase water rates. The process for the increase started when the city filed an application for conventional water rate increases on Aug. 25 after the loss of longtime user LSC Communications. A May 17 BNR story stated, “Quarterly water bills for average residential customers of the Baraboo Water Utility will increase by $20, or 48 percent.” There is certainly logic in the changes with the loss of one of the major industries in Baraboo. With the amount or rancor and discord among Baraboo residents, often evidenced by commentary on the “Baraboo United” Facebook page, designed to be non-controversial, it is clear City Council members have done a very poor job in bringing this issue in front of city residents. The next Common Council meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. City fathers can expect a fired-up crowd from the community.
Again, the County Board is not devoid of issues and the city of Baraboo not rife with controversy. Among our duties as citizens is to engage in government at all levels, and it is with interest we can see that there are times an individual entity, be it a school board, county board, or any group takes on topics more compelling and closer to the hearts of the citizenry. With the ebbs and flows of contentious decisions, it may shift our focus, but we must and will remain ever-vigil as citizens, and make our voices heard.
