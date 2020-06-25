FROSTMAN COLUMN: Eliminating 'offensive' brands won't end racial tensions

It is amazing that many in the “woke” crowd will use any manner of derisive, vile, and nasty terms and tactics to deride those who disagree with their views, but somehow be offended by the packaging on an ice cream bar.

What products are next? Ho-Ho’s or Ding Dongs? Will there be a push to rename Bimbo Bakeries? A true test for the politically woke class would be if they wanted to push to rename Hammer & Sickle vodka and cigars. The Hammer & Sickle was a symbol for the Soviet Union, representing the execution of millions of citizens, and an oppressive totalitarian communist regime that was the scourge of Eastern Europe for decades.

What about the “Che chic” fashion line? You can adorn yourself in clothing inspired by Marxist mass murderer Ernesto “Che” Guevara. A Ranker list of Dec. 31, 2019, recounted some of Guevara’s achievements. Guevara was a horrible racist, quoted in “Motorcycle Diaries” writing, “the black is indolent and a dreamer; spending his meager wage on frivolity or drink,” among other heinous statements and acts, yet many on the left see Guevara as some sort of hero.