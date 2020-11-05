FROSTMAN COLUMN: Even after elections, life moves on

Often times, a writer’s least favorite moment of reality is a deadline. Even when providing an opinion rather than more structured coverage, you pine for the opportunity to be strikingly fresh in providing your take, to assist readers in knowing the latest twist or turn.
Well, that and a word limit. Many times while sharing my thoughts and ideas with you, those musings start out well beyond the allotted scope, and it is a painstaking labor to bring into accordance with spacing. I am so humbled by the opportunity to share thoughts with you.
I have shared before the catharsis I experience each week. It is a frenetic labor of love when I hear and see my fingers flying over the keyboard to keep pace with an idea. I appreciate the kind words of supporters who often say they haven’t written to a columnist. I know I often ruffle a few feathers, and remain steadfast in the idea the very point of an opinion column is to foster an opinion from the reader.
This week’s conundrum is more about the timing. I tip-tap at my computer a few days in advance of Tuesday’s election, after a frenetic last weekend working with events, candidates, volunteers and others to put forth the most gallant effort toward Election Day. We have to know and trust we have done what we were able to do, believing we have expended our energies not in vain, but in pursuit of a great cause.
The passing of the seasons, the chores and required protocols of prepping for the oncoming winter will go on no matter who wins the presidential election. Cascading leaves won’t care who controls the Houses of Congress, and the frost won’t wonder about control of the State Legislature. Those items will matter to those who cast their ballots.
Regardless of whom you supported, it is my sincere hope you took the time, energy, and effort to get yourself truly informed, and sought to learn more about the issues and candidates far beyond the opinions fostered in most of the main-stream media. We’ll trade our lawnmowers with the snow blower, the rakes with snow shovels, other garden tools will be hung, and the ice-melt will be strategically placed. All this despite what Al Gore has been shoveling at us for decades.
In an ideal world, the election results – whatever they may be – will allow Americans as a nation to set aside political differences, and rekindle lost relationships and friendships that have suffered at the hands of partisan divisiveness. Perhaps even the most estranged of family relationships start to find a pathway back.
Have you “lost” family or friendships over politics? Many have, and I would hope that you not be among those who have experienced such a loss. In some cases, perhaps the friendship wasn’t very deep or long, and you’ll be none the worse for wear.
Where we all face sincere challenges is when families are torn apart by stark political, cultural, or social attitudes and opinions, and those differences severely impact the ability of families or close friends to find that commonality that forged the relationship at its outset. It should be the hope and prayer of every American these relationships may be healed.
It will be a relief to all to be free of political ads. I’m sure we’re all tired of the reminders to vote on Election Day. I would suppose if you needed a prompt to remember Tuesday’s date you have other more pressing issues.
It’s always an eye-opening experience during campaigns when knocking on someone’s door, and they say they don’t vote. You firstly presume it to be a brush-off of yourself or the candidate, but often folks expound on the fact they simply don’t want to take the time to learn the issues or candidates, or bother with voting.
Though we all long for a break from the political world, soon enough we’ll start to hear the rumblings of the next set of positions to be decided. Wisconsin will choose the next Superintendent of Public Schools in April 2021. Countless positions on school boards, municipal councils, county boards, mayoral, and others will be up this spring, and represent opportunities and responsibilities to those seeking to reshape their local governments.
As former House Speaker Tip O’Neill is famous for opining “All politics is local.”
I hope this post-election moment finds you with a bit of solace from the extreme frenetic nature and angst that has filled so many these past several months, and may you look forward to the upcoming holiday season with gratitude for the blessings you have received, and prayer for America.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
