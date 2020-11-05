FROSTMAN COLUMN: Even after elections, life moves on

Often times, a writer’s least favorite moment of reality is a deadline. Even when providing an opinion rather than more structured coverage, you pine for the opportunity to be strikingly fresh in providing your take, to assist readers in knowing the latest twist or turn.

Well, that and a word limit. Many times while sharing my thoughts and ideas with you, those musings start out well beyond the allotted scope, and it is a painstaking labor to bring into accordance with spacing. I am so humbled by the opportunity to share thoughts with you.

I have shared before the catharsis I experience each week. It is a frenetic labor of love when I hear and see my fingers flying over the keyboard to keep pace with an idea. I appreciate the kind words of supporters who often say they haven’t written to a columnist. I know I often ruffle a few feathers, and remain steadfast in the idea the very point of an opinion column is to foster an opinion from the reader.