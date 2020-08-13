FROSTMAN COLUMN: Even amidst uncertainty, we all need some time to recharge

A thin mist covers this small slough of the Wisconsin River in the early morning as the sun begins to rise. A quiet stillness is in the air, the only sounds are of the water gently tumbling along in the main river. As morning progresses, cranes can be heard echoing their distinctive call. A great blue heron glides along the slough, and deer and other wildlife pay visits in the cool and serene summer morning.
Fishing is slow this day, bobbers rarely moving or diving, and it’s a more occasional interruption of the serenity to play out a fight. It doesn’t really matter much on this beautiful, yet unusually crisp early August morning. It feels like I’m a thousand miles away from any work-related stress or pressures. The divisiveness, discord, and political rancor aren’t among thoughts this morning.
Sharing my thoughts and musings with you each week often offers a form of catharsis so needed in these uncertain times. Whether you agree or disagree with what I say, we are sharing in the need to express our concerns about the world in which we live.
Your preferred method of relaxation and recreation may be far different from my own. As an avid fisherman, it is rather easy and completely enjoyable to spend the day on a riverbank or in a boat, hoping to have frequent action, or seek that elusive fish of a lifetime that will foster a bevy of stories. There are those who share that passion, and of course, many others for whom the idea of spending any time fishing would be worse than suffering the pain of a root canal. We all need to find something in these times that allows us to unwind and detach, even if only for a little while, from the rancor, angst, and all the rest in this most unusual summer. “Recreation,” after all, when broken down is intended to be a “re-creation” of yourself. For the past several months in particular, have been faced all too often with uncharted waters of uncertainty and sought to endure these historic times.
Gone, at least for this year, are so many of the common ways to spend our leisure time. Numerous county fairs, concerts, music and other types of festivals, parades and large gatherings of other types aren’t happening. In this context, it doesn’t matter if you are conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat. We’ve all been impacted by a whole range of circumstances beyond our individual control and therefore need to find some way to take a break.
Those who enjoy time on the water may do so by simply cruising along in a boat, or trying various activities like skiing or tubing. Thousands enjoy leisurely or purposeful hikes on the numerous trails in our region. For others, it may simply be relaxing on a beach somewhere or cozied up in a chair in the shade, able to hear just the whispering of the pine trees above.
With long-range travel presenting challenges for many, venues within your state or locality have been the benefactors. Anecdotally, it’s been a great year for those who seek camping and recreation locations closer to home. More folks seem to be appreciating the wonders in their own communities or regions, instead of making treks to faraway venues.
I don’t know that any of us would have envisioned this wild year of 2020 unfolding in this manner. Who would have thought terms such as “social distancing,” “flattening the curve,” “Safer at Home,” and the Great Mask Debate would have been topics of discussion? Can we all just find a few moments to relax?
It’s easy to get caught up in following Twitter feeds, hundreds of Facebook posts or the sensational stories in the media. We read the COVID-19 numbers from one source, then see another group of statistics refuting or discounting the first, and the angst, fear and trepidation continue. It’s not to discount the challenges and opportunities before us, but they’ll still be here when you get back from your little break.
Our summer is already coming near the end whether we realize it and soon the crispness of autumn will fill the air. What do you do to detach yourself from the pressures of daily life and the world in those moments and times of need? However you choose to spend your leisure time, make sure you are taking time for yourself and your loved ones to re-create, re-charge, and in the words of Aaron Rodgers, “R-E-L-A-X. “
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
