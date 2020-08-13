FROSTMAN COLUMN: Even amidst uncertainty, we all need some time to recharge

A thin mist covers this small slough of the Wisconsin River in the early morning as the sun begins to rise. A quiet stillness is in the air, the only sounds are of the water gently tumbling along in the main river. As morning progresses, cranes can be heard echoing their distinctive call. A great blue heron glides along the slough, and deer and other wildlife pay visits in the cool and serene summer morning.

Your preferred method of relaxation and recreation may be far different from my own. As an avid fisherman, it is rather easy and completely enjoyable to spend the day on a riverbank or in a boat, hoping to have frequent action, or seek that elusive fish of a lifetime that will foster a bevy of stories. There are those who share that passion, and of course, many others for whom the idea of spending any time fishing would be worse than suffering the pain of a root canal. We all need to find something in these times that allows us to unwind and detach, even if only for a little while, from the rancor, angst, and all the rest in this most unusual summer. “Recreation,” after all, when broken down is intended to be a “re-creation” of yourself. For the past several months in particular, have been faced all too often with uncharted waters of uncertainty and sought to endure these historic times.