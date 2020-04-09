FROSTMAN COLUMN: Evers' attempted power grab creates confusion and chaos

Many opined Evers sought a delay over the number of absentee ballots requested in key counties not boding well for his favored candidate. Stopped by the legislature, Evers knew he could not move the election on his own. Whew, that was close. At least we’ll still vote on Tuesday as planned. Unless…..

Evers wasn’t finished. Widely reported, Monday afternoon, the day before the election, Evers pulled a rabbit out of his hat and issued yet another Executive Order #74 seeking to delay the election to June 9, and have it all done by mail. This “proclamation” came just a couple of days after he specifically stated he lacked the authority to reschedule the election. Did he not listen to himself? Was this even legal?

Monday quickly devolved into perhaps the wildest day in Wisconsin politics since the 14 Democratic state senators got peeved and fled the state in 2011 in the middle of the Act 10 controversy. Republicans quickly sought action by the state Supreme Court, which acted swiftly, and rightly struck down Evers’ power grab, and to restore the election process already underway. In further news, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by April 7 to count. Nearly 2,500 National Guardsmen spent their Sundays in tutorials, Mondays in training, assisting in manning the polls on Tuesday.