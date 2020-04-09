FROSTMAN COLUMN: Evers' attempted power grab creates confusion and chaos
FROSTMAN COLUMN: Evers' attempted power grab creates confusion and chaos

Another week, another roller coaster ride on the thrill that is Wisconsin politics amidst a pandemic. I had this column written and submitted. All about the optimism of spring, complete with reflections on a comforting stroll along Baraboo’s Riverwalk, complete with splashes of blue scilla flowers lining the slopes, and thin strands of bright green emerging from the dusky brown lifeless grasses of the softened earth. Sought to wax philosophically, talk about the dawning of a new season, awash with hope amidst angst, suggest listening to the sounds of robins in their return and be encouraged these trying times will end.

But alas, the best laid plans often go awry. They get interrupted by people like Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. One top buffoonery played out Friday, April 3. Reported by CBS-58 in Milwaukee, “Evers issued Executive Order #73 calling the Legislature to meet in Special Session on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. to take up changes to the upcoming spring election.

Gov. Evers is urging the Legislature to take up legislation allowing an all-mail election, to send a ballot to every registered voter who has not already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26.”

Several problems with logistics of the last-minute move by Evers arose. More than 1 million Wisconsin voters had already requested absentee ballots or participated in early voting. The election had already begun.

Many opined Evers sought a delay over the number of absentee ballots requested in key counties not boding well for his favored candidate. Stopped by the legislature, Evers knew he could not move the election on his own. Whew, that was close. At least we’ll still vote on Tuesday as planned. Unless…..

Evers wasn’t finished. Widely reported, Monday afternoon, the day before the election, Evers pulled a rabbit out of his hat and issued yet another Executive Order #74 seeking to delay the election to June 9, and have it all done by mail. This “proclamation” came just a couple of days after he specifically stated he lacked the authority to reschedule the election. Did he not listen to himself? Was this even legal?

Monday quickly devolved into perhaps the wildest day in Wisconsin politics since the 14 Democratic state senators got peeved and fled the state in 2011 in the middle of the Act 10 controversy. Republicans quickly sought action by the state Supreme Court, which acted swiftly, and rightly struck down Evers’ power grab, and to restore the election process already underway. In further news, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by April 7 to count. Nearly 2,500 National Guardsmen spent their Sundays in tutorials, Mondays in training, assisting in manning the polls on Tuesday.

All day Monday, and into the evening, chaos reigned supreme as social media was abuzz with a host of postings, rantings and ravings from all sides of the political debate.

Political outlets, legislators, and others sought to keep the public informed on the latest news, as a wide range of truths and myths pervaded.

It is not without understanding the challenges faced by in-person voting. The National Guard is replacing many who traditionally work the polls steering clear out of concerns, as many poll workers are from an older generation. But we must remember life goes on. Tens of thousands of your fellow Wisconsinites are busy at work every day, ensuring you have access to medical care, food, fuel, money and your lights, heat and your all-important internet stay functioning. Groups across the political spectrum have been encouraging absentee ballots for weeks.

This frenetic chaos and misinformation stems from a lack of coherent leadership on the part of Gov. Evers. He initially said there were no plans to shutter businesses, and in an incredibly short amount of time, did an about-face a couple days later. When announcing the “Safer at Home” directive, he had very little understanding about what would compromise an “essential” business, leaving many business owners and employees in a virtual lurch regarding their own futures. It shows a fundamental lack of understanding of how the real world works.

We’ll have to deal with whatever aftermath comes around from what will undoubtedly be a cavalcade of lawsuits and challenges with election results. More chaos amidst a bevy of unknowns.

All that aside, we will go on. We will get through these trying times. Though our world be thrown asunder, I believe the citizens of this state and nation have it within themselves to persevere, and perhaps even thrive in these most challenging times. Perhaps take a Riverwalk stroll, and listen to the comforting song of a robin. Stay safe.

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

