FROSTMAN COLUMN: Evers credits himself for cutting taxes when he wanted them raised

Gov. Evers signed the budget, taking out a few key provisions, leaving in the tax cuts. In a move of tremendous hubris, Evers made a feeble attempt to take credit for reducing your taxes. His well-reported comment was, “I promised I would cut taxes for middle-class families by 10%, today, I am keeping my word.”

What did you say? Evers, it was your idea to raise taxes, and now you wish to take credit for cutting them? Good grief. The people of Wisconsin know better, and it is shameful to take credit for something you didn’t do. When pressed for an answer, Evers’ response was “I signed the budget, simple as that.”

It is truly pathetic for Evers to try to take credit for lowering taxes, when he wanted to jack them up, and it will be fundamentally important for every citizen of Wisconsin to remember his outright fabrication next November.

Members of the Joint Finance Committee, notably co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green and Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam, along with Sen. Joan Ballweg of Markesan and Rep. Tony Kurtz of Wonewoc, deserve the true credit for delivering a solid budget for the next two years that puts money in your pocket. A couple of Democrats did see the light, so it gets called “bi-partisan.” We know where the work was done. When you see your state income tax refund grow next year, and potentially a smaller property tax bill, say thank you to the legislative Republicans who delivered for Wisconsin.

