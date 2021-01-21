FROSTMAN COLUMN: Evers fails to address any of the state's pressing issues

The other topic was Evers’ mantra about redistricting, one of the tasks before the legislature this session upon receiving results of the 2020 census. It is interesting organizations purporting to promote “fair maps” only surfaced after the Republicans controlled redistricting in 2011. It is worth noting majorities attained to facilitate control were based on maps drawn when they weren’t in control.

Evers touted his “People’s Maps Commission,” which he claims to be “non-partisan,” but the governor is the one doing the choosing. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected claims brought forth in Gill v. Whitford in 2018, and a June 28, 2019, Wisconsin State Journal story quoted Chief Justice John Roberts stating, “We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts.” Redistricting is no doubt going to be contentious, but there are more pressing problems facing the state at this moment.

Evers showed a complete lack of willingness to face bigger issues in the state. Failed to call for peace in our streets, regardless of political affiliation. Failed to give businesses and citizens one moment of hope and commitment to persevering through these times. Failed to assure businesses protection from frivolous lawsuits, or insuring citizens of Wisconsin can make their own decisions on whether to take the controversial COVID vaccine. Failed to outline any ideas or real budgetary priorities, or any commitment to not burdening Wisconsinites with further taxes. We can do much better.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.