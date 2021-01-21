FROSTMAN COLUMN: Evers fails to address any of the state's pressing issues

Gov. Tony Evers delivered the annual “State of the State” address on Jan. 12, reliving 2020, and setting his priorities for 2021. Those hoping for substance found the speech lacking in myriad ways. The address, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ response are available at Wisconsin Eye, a great resource to watch our state government in action. It is of note Vos didn’t petulantly tear up the speech.
This year’s address was unusual in many ways. The speech was delivered virtually, with no breaks for applause, and several video insertions reflecting on the past year, but those videos didn’t show businesses scrambling to stay afloat, or how industries struggled. Usually, these include a few homespun stories of individual struggles and perseverance, meant to foster a degree of hope and optimism sorely lacking in Evers’ speech. It would have been a better use of that time to talk about items like budgetary concerns and priorities, or other matters of substance.
There was no mention of plans or commitment to fully reopen the economy or of making sure businesses can thrive. No mention at all about a desire and need to get school kids back into the classroom, and work with the wide ranging social issues that are now more challenging than ever.
The speech could have talked about priorities for transportation funding, criminal justice reform, social services, education funding, agriculture, tourism, natural resources, even climate change for goodness sake. I probably wouldn’t have agreed with many of the assertions or plans the governor would tout, but the people of Wisconsin deserve to hear your ideas in substance. Instead, he took the soft road of not saying much of substance at all.
There were just a couple of items of note. Rural broadband access is a continual issue, not really partisan in nature. We can all agree much work is still in front of us in facilitating commensurate access to technology across the state.
Evers then shifted his focus to a blame game on the fiasco that surrounded the Department of Workforce Development, and the abysmal response times and inaction that accompanied the expected spike in unemployment claims with the “Safer at Home” policies and others. Thousands of companies across the state had to shift to virtual platforms, reimagine business strategies, and cope with ever-changing and conflicting guidelines and were able to persevere. DWD, not so much.
Rather than acknowledge a lack of leadership and decision making, Evers sought to place all the blame on outdated technology and Republicans. Were any proposals put forth by Evers to make a substantial investment in the system’s technology in his first budget, or even in March 2020, knowing full well that the lockdowns would create a massive spike in unemployment?
In the address, Evers calls for a “special session” of the legislature to address technology concerns, the boldest statement of commitment in the whole address. Evers didn’t tell folks we don’t need a “special session” to accomplish those changes. According to multiple legislative sources, Evers has had the ability to allocate additional resources to DWD, and no special session is needed. The legislature just started their new session at the beginning of this month.
The other topic was Evers’ mantra about redistricting, one of the tasks before the legislature this session upon receiving results of the 2020 census. It is interesting organizations purporting to promote “fair maps” only surfaced after the Republicans controlled redistricting in 2011. It is worth noting majorities attained to facilitate control were based on maps drawn when they weren’t in control.
Evers touted his “People’s Maps Commission,” which he claims to be “non-partisan,” but the governor is the one doing the choosing. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected claims brought forth in Gill v. Whitford in 2018, and a June 28, 2019, Wisconsin State Journal story quoted Chief Justice John Roberts stating, “We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts.” Redistricting is no doubt going to be contentious, but there are more pressing problems facing the state at this moment.
Evers showed a complete lack of willingness to face bigger issues in the state. Failed to call for peace in our streets, regardless of political affiliation. Failed to give businesses and citizens one moment of hope and commitment to persevering through these times. Failed to assure businesses protection from frivolous lawsuits, or insuring citizens of Wisconsin can make their own decisions on whether to take the controversial COVID vaccine. Failed to outline any ideas or real budgetary priorities, or any commitment to not burdening Wisconsinites with further taxes. We can do much better.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.