Somehow, we knew there would be a bandwagon. A trendy cause to follow to please the base, no matter how full of folly the subject. Stuff like facts and common sense weren’t needed with virtue signaling to be done.
An oft-repeated mantra of the left has been to assure Americans “no one is trying to take your guns away.” A Sept. 14 Freebeacon story put together a great video montage of politicians repeating the line ad infinitum. “Politicians like Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D.), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D.), former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D.), former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R.), Rep. Elijah Cummings (D., Md.), and Rep. Jim Himes (D., Conn.), journalists like Don Lemon, Tamron Hall, Erica Hill, and Ali Velshi, and celebrities like Katy Perry and Sarah Silverman all made similar assertions that if you liked your gun, you could keep your gun,” according to the article.
The gloves came off, the truth exposed when Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, in a feverish moment during a Democratic presidential debate Sept. 12, spewed out “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” At least we should give O’Rourke points for being honest. O’Rourke was simply verbalizing what Second Amendment advocates have been cautious about for a long time.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers jumped on the gun confiscation train. A Sept. 20 Kenosha News story related “Evers told reporters at the Capitol Thursday that he is open to the idea of mandatory gun buybacks, similar to what Democratic presidential candidate Robert 'Beto' O’Rourke is proposing. ‘I’d consider it, but my focus is on these two bills and on the two offices that would be able to prevent it from going to a hearing and to a vote,’ Evers said. The bills he is referring to are the plan to create a red flag gun law in Wisconsin. The offices who are able to prevent it are Assembly and Senate Republican leaders who oppose the idea.”
By his comments, Evers is admitting he’d want to go further than the “red flag” gun laws he mentioned in his inauguration speech. The good news thwarting any Evers-inspired gun grab is both legislative houses are controlled by Republicans, so his efforts will fall short.
You’ll often hear the haughty question, “Why do you need an AR-15”? Let me explain.
Is it so far beyond liberal comprehension someone would own a firearm simply for their own personal use? According to statista.com, as of 2017, nearly 10 million Americans participated in the shooting sports. The 2020 Summer Olympics will feature 15 different rifle events, and the Winter Olympics feature the cross country skiing/target shooting biathlon combination. Does anyone question why you own golf clubs, or tennis rackets? Why are others demeaned for their choice of sport? I’d bet most communities in Wisconsin have a rod/gun/bow/trap/skeet club somewhere close. Probably good places to find “deplorables.”
A small-caliber rifle like the AR-15 is popular in target shooting as a lightweight gun with relatively small bullets and little recoil. A .223 caliber, it’s on the small end when compared to most common hunting rifles, according to Chart online. It was interesting to read the take of New York Daily News reporter Gersh Kuntzman in his July 14, 2016, description of firing an AR-15. “The recoil bruised my shoulder, which can happen if you don’t know what you’re doing. The brass shell casings disoriented me as they flew past my face. The smell of sulfur and destruction made me sick. The explosions — loud like a bomb — gave me a temporary form of PTSD. For at least an hour after firing the gun just a few times, I was anxious and irritable.” Seriously? I would have to wonder at Kuntzman’s reaction to firing a .30-06, or similar hunting rifle. He’d probably still be in therapy.
It would be naïve at best to think liberals would stop at small semiautomatic rifles based on magazine capacity. Next would be the move to ban all semiautomatic rifles, including hunting rifles. Then we’d have a move to outlaw any type of handgun. Gosh, why would anyone need any type of shotgun? On and on.
I would imagine many law-abiding citizens would cooperate in a mandatory buyback program, but no one, not even O’Rourke, wants to offer any details on how such a law would be enforced, and it is in those mechanisms that true tyranny exists. What will be accomplished by confiscation?
We all abhor needless, baseless gun violence and acts of terrorism. However, our focus needs to be on the root causes of violent behavior and societal influences that warp the mindset of someone intending harm to others. Gov. Evers’ leap toward confiscation is a jump in the wrong direction.
Oh there it is [smile][tongue]
Ha! While you try to make a valid argument, your repeated use of fallacies invalidate your post. Slippery slope fallacy, False Dilemma/False Dichotomy fallacy, Strawman fallacy much?
I'd think you included it as a mistake, but common sense would dictate that you know exactly what you're doing when you use you emotion envoking blatant fallacies to try and make your point.
Oh and before everyone goes all, liberal, snowflake, or anything like that...I own weapons, served in the corps, believe in the 2nd amendment, etc. But you're out here making an ass out of yourself, like your other opinion pieces. Honestly I just couldn't sit back and watch you run your mouth again about topics you nothing about aside for talking points and using obvious fallacies.
Make a real argument and the people will follow, make stupid assumptions and your opinion piece sounds like satire that should be laughed at.
