FROSTMAN COLUMN: Evers rejects simple notion of tax relief

Evers’ veto aside, to whom do those additional funds belong? Is it solely the property of the various state agencies, or does it belong to you and me as taxpayers?

I attended a listening session held by Sen. Howard Marklein on Feb. 22 in the Village of Plain, where the subject of these additional funds came up. Surprisingly — or not — a number of constituents voiced opinions essentially saying they weren’t interested in any type of tax relief. The implication was the state could make better use of their funds than they could. In essence, “don’t give me $100 in tax relief, you spend the money how you see fit.” I guess thinking government is more capable than we are as individuals in making prudent financial decisions is why Bernie Sanders is the front runner for the Democrats.

My candid request is that I want to control as much of my own money as I can. We have to be vigilantly watchful over our tax dollars. It’s not intended to micromanage, or show disrespect to those who benefit from the range of services provided, it’s simply a matter of good stewardship. I want funds to be allocated for necessary items, but done so with transparency. I also want budget processes to require some heavy lifting, because it leads to greater accountability.

Yes — to tax relief. Yes — to debt reduction. No — to Gov. Evers and his veto pen.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.