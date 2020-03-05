FROSTMAN COLUMN: Evers rejects simple notion of tax relief

Whose money is it, anyway? Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits at a desk at Lincoln Elementary School in Waukesha, surrounded by a group of Democratic legislators, the scene set. It was an opportunity to send a guilt trip down the gullet of Republicans. Sitting at an elementary school, Evers could paint the Republicans as uncaring about the needs of school children in a game of political theater. Evers vetoed a proposed income tax cut on Feb. 26.
Evers had his own ideas of using the widely reported boost in state revenues to increase funding for public schools. This was to be in addition to the record state funding provided in the most recent budget. Republicans, most notably Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald rejected Evers’ ideas.
The measure, Senate Bill 821, included a provision to increase the sliding scale standard deduction by 13.2% for each filer. According to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story, it would have resulted in an average income tax reduction of about $106 per year per filer. The plan doesn’t “spend” any money, it reduces tax revenue received by the state with the reduction totaling about $250 million in the next budget cycle. You wouldn’t see any changes until you’d complete your next state income tax filing.
Included in the legislation was a $100 million payment toward the state’s general obligation debt, and a provision to eliminate personal property taxes on a variety of tools and equipment used by manufacturers.
In case you hadn’t noticed, the national economy is growing quite steadily, unemployment numbers historically low, which has resulted in greater than expected revenues to the state. Rather than return any of those funds to the taxpayers who paid them, Evers, the former state superintendent of public instruction, continued on the mantra that more state funding is the sole answer to any and all challenges facing schools. It would also have created a new “floor” for education funding in the next budget cycle, and anything other than record increases will be railed as anti-education.
In Evers’ rationale for the veto, he brings back the mythical beast of “two-thirds” funding from the state for education. When I began involvement in schools over a decade ago, there were tales of the “three-legged stool” of two-thirds funding from the state, the “Qualified Economic Offer” regarding increases in compensation, and revenue limits imposed by the state. In reality, the two-thirds funding wasn’t ever met, under Republican or Democratic governors. The QEO was routinely blown through by districts amid other arrangements for additional compensation, and districts sought relief through referendums. The trajectory of public education costs under this idea was completely unsustainable. That unsustainability led to the much needed reforms of 2011’s Act 10 under Gov. Scott Walker.
When discussing education spending several local legislators, including Rep. Dave Considine of Baraboo, and Rep. Sondy Pope of Mt. Horeb, voted against Assembly Bill 810. I testified at an Assembly hearing in favor, as it would bring more transparency and accountability to the complicated morass of school finances. Their “no” votes show it’s easier to complain about funding when most don’t know the details.
Evers’ veto aside, to whom do those additional funds belong? Is it solely the property of the various state agencies, or does it belong to you and me as taxpayers?
I attended a listening session held by Sen. Howard Marklein on Feb. 22 in the Village of Plain, where the subject of these additional funds came up. Surprisingly — or not — a number of constituents voiced opinions essentially saying they weren’t interested in any type of tax relief. The implication was the state could make better use of their funds than they could. In essence, “don’t give me $100 in tax relief, you spend the money how you see fit.” I guess thinking government is more capable than we are as individuals in making prudent financial decisions is why Bernie Sanders is the front runner for the Democrats.
My candid request is that I want to control as much of my own money as I can. We have to be vigilantly watchful over our tax dollars. It’s not intended to micromanage, or show disrespect to those who benefit from the range of services provided, it’s simply a matter of good stewardship. I want funds to be allocated for necessary items, but done so with transparency. I also want budget processes to require some heavy lifting, because it leads to greater accountability.
Yes — to tax relief. Yes — to debt reduction. No — to Gov. Evers and his veto pen.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.