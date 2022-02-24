FROSTMAN COLUMN: Evers slyly takes credit for tax cut, and wants to boost spending

The scene in the Assembly chambers unfolded with moments of cordiality as lawmakers filed their way in to hear Gov. Tony Evers give his annual “State of the State” address Feb. 15. This was his last address during his current term. If you’re a fan of Wisconsin politics, accessing the Wisconsin Eye news service is worth the investment, and you can watch the address through at https://wiseye.org/2022/02/15/2022-state-of-the-state-address.

Legislators, Supreme Court Justices, cabinet members, and others filled the chamber. Handshakes and warm greetings not often seen in daily proceedings helped give an air of bipartisanship we struggle to find in these contentious times.

Amid that cordiality was a stark contrast. You couldn’t find a mask on any Republican legislators, and all Democratic members were masked. This amid claims the Great Mask Debate is non-partisan. Upon Evers’ entrance to the chamber, there was no raucous chorus of “Hail to the Chief,” but the scene does resemble the annual Presidential address.

Evers, now maskless, took center stage. It didn’t take long before he made a rather bold statement saying, “If we’d had our way, 11,637 Wisconsinites would still be with us today.” I wasn’t sure if he was blaming others for each and every single COVID death as preventable if he simply had “his” way through this challenging time, or simply acknowledging that matters are often unforeseen.

Evers also doubled down on the ridiculous claim that he played any part in the tax cuts each Wisconsin family will see this year when he stated, “Republicans and Democrats also found common ground, and I was glad to deliver on my promise to cut taxes for middle-class families by 15% by signing one of the largest tax cuts in state history.” Then, with a sly grin, he quipped “just sayin.’”

In his initial budget proposal last year, Evers had planned to raise taxes. It was the Republican majorities in each chamber and the diligent work of the Joint Committee on Finance that delivered tax cuts for middle-class Wisconsin families.

Evers also discussed his proposal to give each Wisconsinite $150 to help offset the out of control inflation problem plaguing all of America. We can thank President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats for pumping too much cash too quickly into the economy, causing demand to far outstrip available supply, causing rising prices. The $150 is little more than an election year gimmick from the Evers administration who knows the governor’s record will be a challenge to defend this election cycle.

Evers also offered to spend more of the current surplus by “investing” $750 million in public schools, which would be on top of the billions poured into school coffers through ESSER and other COVID-related federal dollars. Evers stated the funds would “improve our schools and outcomes for our students.” My question for schools is that if additional funds are bequeathed to schools, and outcomes don’t improve, what happens to the money? We’ve seen the games the Department of Public Instruction can play when they lowered standards for the scores districts needed to achieve “meet expectations” on the most recent School Report Cards from a district score of 63.0 to 58.0. Perhaps it was only a coincidence that the state’s largest district, Milwaukee Public Schools, scored a 58.1, but still was considered to “meet expectations.”

More money was promised for the mental health challenges faced by kids, but no mention of the first and easiest step for lessening anxiety among children. Let them stop wearing masks. Make it optional. Doesn’t cost a dime.

The address had a few positive moments, as when Evers thanked the Wisconsin National Guard for their tireless efforts to perform tasks that no one else would undertake in pandemic assistance. Unfortunately, he expressly failed to mention any type of risky National Guard activities like deployment to Kenosha after the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Evers also failed to mention a single word about the substantial rise in violent crimes in places like Milwaukee and Madison, and the ongoing challenges we have seen with regrettably low bail.

A couple things to like, but many more points of contention in the speech, reflected in the stoic looks of Senate President Chris Kapenga and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. To their credit, no one grabbed the speech and tore it in half in a fit of petulance. That childish act is reserved for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Watch the speech if you can, then get busy working your way through the political rhetoric to find those who are truly working for folks in Wisconsin and remember to thank those who actually lowered your taxes in November.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.