FROSTMAN COLUMN: Every school faces the great mask debate

When the topic is controversial, public meetings can be long before getting down to the good stuff.
Such was the atmosphere Monday night in the large commons area of Baraboo High School when the school board convened a special meeting to decide on a mask policy prior to the start of the school year. For those keeping score at home, the most recent action had been to be “mask-optional” for the last several weeks of the summer session and Kids Stop program winding down in advance of the upcoming school year.
The meeting was held in a big venue because the board, administrators, and community knew this would be a bellwether moment. The one meeting you need to attend. All meetings are important, and can contain controversial topics, but in today’s contentious environment, a surefire way to get folks set apart is to talk about whether kids, or all of us, for that matter, should be wearing masks or not, or be vaccinated.
Monday’s meeting was much more about masks than any discussion regarding vaccines. A number of impassioned parents, other staff, medical professionals, and concerned community members, including myself, spoke in favor of allowing parents to be in control of the decision about whether their child wears a mask to school.
A number of local physicians, and several community members spoke in favor of requiring masks for all students and staff. The guest doctor, when asked if a kid was better off wearing a filthy dirty, grungy mask pulled from their pocket versus no mask, the doctor replied, yes 100%. That’s a bit of a stretch.
Board member Paul Kujak was impressed by the number of actual parent emails requesting “optional.” With one board member missing, the final vote was a 3-3 tie vote, meaning the current mask-optional policy remained in place. There is little doubt this issue will be revisited.
What was compelling is the growing number of folks who attended a School Board meeting for the very first time. In addition, there is now a growing, dedicated bunch of parents regularly attending, and choosing to step into the arena to testify before the board. So happy to see it.
Parents see the first-hand impacts on their kids, which makes many so steeled in their resolve for choice. We can only hope this tenacity will continue throughout the school year for matters such as the budget, curriculum, and other policies and challenges facing our schools.
Thousands of parents across the state are in an uproar over renewed calls for mask mandates and potential lockdowns. On July 30, a coalition of 38 parent groups across the state sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, and all school districts stating, “We represent over 20,000 Wisconsin families across 38 parent advocacy groups, and we are here to inform you that your uninvited reign of destruction over the children of Wisconsin is finished.” The letter went on further to state “Simply put, these are not your children. They are ours, and they too, are Americans with rights. They are our responsibility and our most beloved. They are not yours.”
Several declarations were made. “Effective immediately, we will not: 1) Mask our children in schools. 2) Allow you to use your private sector counterparts to enforce invasive mask mandates or our children in various stores or at community activities. 3) Subject our children to any further local, regional, or national lockdowns or movement restriction.”
What I would add is there are far more than just 38 such groups taking action across the state representing many more thousands of families. One wonders what will happen if throngs of kids show up unmasked on day one.
“We the Parents” groups are booming across the state. It is up to you as a parent or community member to insure your voice is heard in your locale. Every day, you meet folks from all walks of life who are taking on this issue with resolve and tenacity. We know these are decisions that aren’t taken lightly, and I respect there are those with differing opinions favoring more controls. We also bear responsibility on whether or not we choose to receive the non-FDA approved vaccine. You make your choice; I’ll make mine.
Every single school district in the state and the nation has had this discussion, or will be having the very discussion that took place in Baraboo on Monday evening. Now more than ever, your voice needs to be heard for our kids.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.