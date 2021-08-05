FROSTMAN COLUMN: Every school faces the great mask debate

Several declarations were made. “Effective immediately, we will not: 1) Mask our children in schools. 2) Allow you to use your private sector counterparts to enforce invasive mask mandates or our children in various stores or at community activities. 3) Subject our children to any further local, regional, or national lockdowns or movement restriction.”

What I would add is there are far more than just 38 such groups taking action across the state representing many more thousands of families. One wonders what will happen if throngs of kids show up unmasked on day one.

“We the Parents” groups are booming across the state. It is up to you as a parent or community member to insure your voice is heard in your locale. Every day, you meet folks from all walks of life who are taking on this issue with resolve and tenacity. We know these are decisions that aren’t taken lightly, and I respect there are those with differing opinions favoring more controls. We also bear responsibility on whether or not we choose to receive the non-FDA approved vaccine. You make your choice; I’ll make mine.

Every single school district in the state and the nation has had this discussion, or will be having the very discussion that took place in Baraboo on Monday evening. Now more than ever, your voice needs to be heard for our kids.

