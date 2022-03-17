FROSTMAN COLUMN: Explore the array of spring election candidates and races

The spring election season is in full swing. At this time of year, local candidates either try to find a leftover snowbank, or hope the ground is thawed enough to handle the wires of a yard sign. Ideally, by this time in the cycle, candidates and office holders have made their way to your door or mailbox to remind you it’s about time to vote again in the vast array of nonpartisan races featuring each county’s board of supervisors, with many town, village, and city positions up as well.

In Sauk County, we’ve seen a steady hand of leadership and fiscal responsibility, keeping the board focused on matters that impact our county and state, and I’d certainly like to see Tim McCumber of Merrimac continue in his role as County Board chair. Gone is much of the drama and seemingly endless meetings, and many board supervisors have expressed their appreciation.

While all 31 seats are up for election, just 10 have contested races. No matter your political persuasion, it lessens the process when fewer folks step up to the plate of accountability. There are several races of note where I’ve had the chance to meet with current officeholders who merit your continuing support, such as Wally Czuprynko in District 1, Terry Spencer in District 2, and Carl Gruber in District 27. Jamie Phephles takes on longtime board member Pat Rego in District 4, and James Astle would be a fine choice to replace now-mayor Rob Nelson of Baraboo in District 18, in a seat that should have been vacated with Nelson’s election last April. There are a few others, and I would ask you to do your research before heading out to the polls on April 5. On the judicial bench in Sauk County, circuit judge Michael Screnock has provided an even keel, and is up for reelection this year.

There are also a host of town, village, and city races across the region and the rest of the state. It’s often tough to get to know who’s on the ballot unless you personally know the candidates, as they typically won’t have websites or a social media presence. Candidates in these races need to make the effort to talk with voters directly. Far too often, these races are dominated by folks who have held the offices for what seems like an eternity and are rarely challenged. The lack of competition, and reliance on being in the good ol’ boys club, often make for a lack of accountability and transparency, and more folks are needed to step up.

In my home city of Baraboo, I’ve gotten to know several of the candidates for City Council and hope to see Michael Plautz get reelected in District 3, and longtime community workhorse Bob Wood gain the seat in District 9. Be sure to learn more about the candidates in your area.

Spring elections are notorious for very small turnouts. Even with the statewide race for state superintendent of schools on the ballot, an April 7, 2021, Associated Press story stated, “Turnout for Wisconsin's spring election, which had only one statewide race on the ballot with a handful of locally hot contests, barely topped 20%, based on unofficial results.” Many other spring election turnout numbers are in that range, or perhaps even lower.

Why don’t voters come out in April? As former House Speaker Tip O’Neill is famous for quipping, “All politics is local.” On the local level is where you can gain a tremendous understanding of how our system of government works, and at times, doesn’t work. Insight into budgetary processes, economic development, regulatory environments, and more are key elements of local government interest.

With little or no fundraising, lack of big-time advertising, and often the pizazz of larger races, spring races are usually under the radar. Yet these local elections hold tremendous sway on the directions of communities and regions and merit your attention — and a trip to the polls.

It’s certainly not too late to get registered to vote. You can visit myvote.wi.gov today. You can also reach out to your municipal clerk’s office to get registered, or make sure you know who is on your specific ballot.

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, “I-rish” you’d get registered and get out to vote on April 5. Your communities and representatives need to hear your voice on Election Day.

Frostman lives in Baraboo: scfrostman@gmail.com.