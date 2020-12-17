FROSTMAN COLUMN: Gabbard's parting bills anger the far left

Gabbard was excoriated by the left for taking on such positions. The Fox story related she was called “transphobic” by many, and far worse. A Dec. 11 MSN story, provided tweets such as “Tulsi Gabbard is incredibly horrible.” Some of the comments would be unprintable.

One criticism of Gabbard not brought to light is that these are sort of parting shots. They were introduced into the 116th Congress, whose session is essentially over, and will end on Jan. 3, 2021, when new members of Congress are sworn in. Gabbard did not seek re-election, so she will have little opportunity or need to defend her position, or advocate on her behalf. Ideally, there will be members of Congress that continue these fights into the next Congressional session.

Taking a position more favorable to the sanctity of human life, or recognizing differences between men and women have made Gabbard an outcast in her own party, and that’s a very sad commentary on the state of the Democratic Party.

In this season where we celebrate the most important birth in all of human history, we should be thankful that Gabbard took a step in the right direction, and would hope that her stance would cause others to pause in their thinking, join the movement that celebrates the sanctity of life, and take it up as their cause. Protect the unborn children.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.