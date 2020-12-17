FROSTMAN COLUMN: Gabbard's parting bills anger the far left

To understand the radical nature of today’s Democratic Party, it may be more telling to see how they treat one of their own, rather than how they treat members of the Republican Party. Nowhere is that more evident than the treatment of outgoing Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.
If you remember, Rep. Gabbard was one of the numerous Democratic candidates seeking the presidential nomination in the 2020 race. A woman of color, she did earn two delegates to the Democratic National Convention. Kamala Harris earned zero. Gabbard wasn’t even invited to the convention, much less to be a part of other conversations. She had difficulty gaining traction, largely due to her rejection of many of the untenable ideas of the radical left.
The controversy started when the outgoing member of Congress introduced two measures. The first, outlined in a Dec. 12 National Catholic Register story, is House Resolution – H.R. 8939, intended to “protect pain-capable unborn children.” “It is critical to give federal protection to fully developed, born babies who survive an abortion attempt,” the petition states. Further, “the group Democrats for Life of America praised the congresswoman and asked the public to sign a petition in support.” The story also provided Gabbard’s position about the timing of an abortion, saying “her ‘cutoff’ point for legal abortion was ‘the third trimester, unless the woman’s life or severe health consequences is at risk.’” While falling far short of actually opposing the horrors of abortion, Gabbard is to be commended for her progress. She is at least able to see the distinction sorely needed to define an abortion-surviving infant as someone who requires protection.
The other measure is H.R. 8932, the “Protect Women’s Sports Act,” which a Dec. 11 New York Post story described as a measure, “that would ‘protect women’s sports’ based on participants’ biological sex.” The story shared her rationale, saying “It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before,” she said.
Title IX, passed in 1972, states “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” In practical terms, it spawned the explosion of female sports in schools and universities, providing girls and women with the opportunity to participate in sports.
A Dec. 13 Fox News story provided a further backdrop on the legislation, where Gabbard stated, “it protects the rights of biological females competing in sports against having to compete against biological men who identify as female. It’s not a level playing field. And it’s mind-boggling how quickly people attack those whose positions are based on science and common sense.”
For about 40 years since Title IX was passed, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association policy was that girls could compete in a boy’s sport if there were no corresponding girl’s sport, like football or wrestling, but a boy could not compete in a girl’s sport if there were no boy’s sport, like volleyball. The WIAA allowed this apparent “discrimination” because of the physical differences between men and women.
Gabbard was excoriated by the left for taking on such positions. The Fox story related she was called “transphobic” by many, and far worse. A Dec. 11 MSN story, provided tweets such as “Tulsi Gabbard is incredibly horrible.” Some of the comments would be unprintable.
One criticism of Gabbard not brought to light is that these are sort of parting shots. They were introduced into the 116th Congress, whose session is essentially over, and will end on Jan. 3, 2021, when new members of Congress are sworn in. Gabbard did not seek re-election, so she will have little opportunity or need to defend her position, or advocate on her behalf. Ideally, there will be members of Congress that continue these fights into the next Congressional session.
Taking a position more favorable to the sanctity of human life, or recognizing differences between men and women have made Gabbard an outcast in her own party, and that’s a very sad commentary on the state of the Democratic Party.
In this season where we celebrate the most important birth in all of human history, we should be thankful that Gabbard took a step in the right direction, and would hope that her stance would cause others to pause in their thinking, join the movement that celebrates the sanctity of life, and take it up as their cause. Protect the unborn children.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
