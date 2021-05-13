FROSTMAN COLUMN: Get out and explore our local hidden gems

The shrill squawks echo across the prairie, undoubtedly from a member of the crane family, but this sound is different than the familiar sandhill cranes who grace our skies and fields this time of year. The sounds we hear are from one of the cranes you find at the International Crane Foundation, just north of Baraboo.
According to their website, ICF “is the only place on Earth where you can see all 15 of the world’s crane species.” ICF undertook major renovation and upgrade projects that kept it closed from the public in 2019, and those ongoing changes and COVID challenges kept it closed for 2020. Finally, on May 1, the ICF re-opened its doors to the public. Opening is a gradual process, and you can learn more at savingcranes.org.
Walking the paths, and watching the beautiful birds interact is well worth a visit. My family was able to resume a Mother’s Day tradition by visiting, and we were impressed by the expansion of the enclosures and so much more.
Given an inherent quest to go see what you’ve never seen before, and travel great distances to take in new experiences, we may overlook those gems in our own backyards that make our part of the state and the nation unique. Often times, a drive of less than an hour can provide access to world-class recreational or other opportunities.
In addition to ICF, Baraboo is home to Wisconsin’s most-visited state park in Devil’s Lake. Beachgoers enjoy the ample sand, divers can experience the lake’s depth, and a bountiful trail system offers unique vistas and challenges, or just some great exercise. Fishermen enjoy seeking a variety of species. Most locals tend to avoid the weekend crowds, especially in summer when the park becomes crowded, but there’s so much to do, it’s not surprising folks flock from all around to visit.
Our region is home to National Wildlife refuges in Necedah and Horicon that feature interpretive information, hiking trails, boardwalks and more that attract avid birdwatchers, especially at migration time, and more. Parfrey’s Glen, Gibraltar Rock, Natural Bridge State Park, and others offer great natural settings.
Also in abundance are private and public campgrounds, fishing, hiking, and myriad ways to find a measure of solace, and an escape from the daily grind we all face. The soft whistling of pines growing in the sandy soils near riverbeds are often a place to find comfort. Some may see waterways as a chance to boat, tube, and ski with a high dose of speed. They’ll likely dominate most of the larger lake activities during the summer time.
Then again, maybe nature isn’t your thing. Perhaps what you seek are more adventurous recreational thrills. The Wisconsin Dells area is widely known as the “Waterpark Capital of the World,” and just about any and all tourism-related activities and businesses are located in the Dells. The Dells is truly a magnet for families across the Midwest with thrills galore. Wave pools, daring waterslides, jet boats, laser tag, and a bevy of both indoor and outdoor games and activities. Sporting facilities in the Dells draw large tournaments, and the Dells boasts the top convention facilities in the Midwest. Places like the Kalahari, Wilderness, Chula Vista, and more often seem like their own cities.
Each community, particularly places like Beaver Dam, Portage, and Baraboo, will be centers for many historical places, each with their own unique story of how they are woven into the fabric of the region. You can learn more about Portage’s importance as a center of commerce and transportation, as it took its name from the short journey between the Fox and Wisconsin rivers. It can be fascinating to learn the little anecdotes that created the places we now call home. Those cities and more are home to unique and eclectic downtowns, and you’ll often find local merchants with their own unique stories. You’ll find a variety of farmers’ markets and community events springing up as well across the region.
If seeking more urban environments and amenities, most of this area is within an hour or so of Madison, the state’s capitol city, or Milwaukee, where you can visit the lakeshore for Summerfest or take in a Brewers game in the summer months.
This offering certainly isn’t complete, just a taste of what we here in south central Wisconsin have to offer for your summer respite. Trips to Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, Alaska, or foreign lands will undoubtedly be memorable, and worth the effort. Just remember there are likely some hidden jewels in your own back yard as well. Get out and explore.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.