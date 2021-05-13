FROSTMAN COLUMN: Get out and explore our local hidden gems

The shrill squawks echo across the prairie, undoubtedly from a member of the crane family, but this sound is different than the familiar sandhill cranes who grace our skies and fields this time of year. The sounds we hear are from one of the cranes you find at the International Crane Foundation, just north of Baraboo.

According to their website, ICF “is the only place on Earth where you can see all 15 of the world’s crane species.” ICF undertook major renovation and upgrade projects that kept it closed from the public in 2019, and those ongoing changes and COVID challenges kept it closed for 2020. Finally, on May 1, the ICF re-opened its doors to the public. Opening is a gradual process, and you can learn more at savingcranes.org.

Walking the paths, and watching the beautiful birds interact is well worth a visit. My family was able to resume a Mother’s Day tradition by visiting, and we were impressed by the expansion of the enclosures and so much more.

Given an inherent quest to go see what you’ve never seen before, and travel great distances to take in new experiences, we may overlook those gems in our own backyards that make our part of the state and the nation unique. Often times, a drive of less than an hour can provide access to world-class recreational or other opportunities.