FROSTMAN COLUMN: Get outdoors to prevent cabin fever

The frenetic holiday season has now passed. The dull grayness of January and seemingly ceaseless cold has set in. Days are getting longer, but only by a few minutes as each day passes. It’s easy to find yourself wallowing in the doldrums as winter drags on. Some may experience a sort of “cabin fever,” as they feel like they’ve been cooped up indoors for too long. The warm breadth of spring is far in the distance. So what is one to do?

The answer lies in taking advantage of the wonderful activities and opportunities abounding in winter. Many see the season for its unique brand of fun, and don’t care about what’s said by any thermometer.

Fishermen take to the ice for their version of winter pleasure. They huddle themselves from the elements in rigs ranging from makeshift shanties, to high-tech, lightweight shelters with an array of amenities. It takes a different sort of patience to fish through holes driven through the ice. A combination of loud or laborious effort is needed to access the water. If you’re fortunate enough to be in a shelter, the waterscape changes when outside light is shut out, and the ice and water below shine with illumination, giving you a brightened view of the lake below.