FROSTMAN COLUMN: ‘Good grief’! ‘Peanuts’ gang exiled from broadcast TV

In following both tradition, the final column prior to this fall’s election will not be a matter of endorsement or opinion. The only task I would place upon you is to exercise your right whether you have done it already or plan to cast your ballot on Tuesday.
It seems as though with the frenetic attention of the election, and the continuing challenges faced by our state, nation, and world in dealing with COVID-19, many rituals and customs fell by the wayside over the past several months. Now, as we see the first remnants of snowfall and frost across the region, many wonder what happened to the ordinary passing of the seasons. Still the grasses have browned, leaves in the throes of dropping, and a firm crispness often fills the air. The passing of the seasons, and arrival of bitter autumn winds brings us indoors more often. It also brings to bear many holiday traditions now in our midst.
Continuing in the tradition of this most unusual year, Americans have been dealt yet another blow that may cut to their very core in angst and anxiety. This year, for the first time since their creation, the Charlie Brown holiday specials will not be on broadcast television. This is indeed a robbery of the most sacred of traditions. No Great Pumpkin? No sad little tree brought to life by the “Peanuts” gang? Who can abide such a travesty? What’s next, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”? Is there any respect for the most cherished in American TV?
An Oct. 21 CBS News story, provided more backdrop. The story referenced the timeline of the specials’ introduction, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 1965; “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” 1966; and “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” 1973.
As a kid born in the early 1960s these specials, among many others such as the aforementioned Rudolph, the Grinch and a few others, became instant holiday traditions around which we’d schedule those special evenings, and fit right into the wheelhouse of little kids and more across America. The only one I couldn’t stand was “Frosty the Snowman,” for obvious reasons. Those specials still struck a chord each and every year, it didn’t matter your age. Even well into adulthood, you still couldn’t change the channel if you happened by in your scrolling.
Those specials transported you back into a brief state of innocence and childhood. Upon becoming a parent, you had the chance to share with your children the introduction to a new generation of the Charlie Brown adult “Mwa-Mwa-Mwa” sound—described as such in a Jan. 30, 2015, Hollywood Reporter story. That story also noted “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as “the longest-running animated special in television history.”
It’s a well-known story, related here from a Dec. 16, 2010, Christianity Today story, “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz insisted that the program had to be about the true meaning of Christmas. Otherwise, Schulz said, “Why bother doing it?” Thus was included what producer Lee Mendelsohn called “the most magical two minutes in all of TV animation.”
The iconic specials will be available to be seen – for a price. Earlier, I stated the specials won’t be on broadcast TV. They were aired on CBS for around 30 years, and have been aired on ABC for the past 20. This year, they will only be available on Apple TV+. The Oct. 21 CBS story further related, “a rep for Apple confirmed that the specials will only be available on Apple TV+. Each will be available for free for a short period of time. Then, ‘Peanuts’ fans will have to pay to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and their friends.”
What this statement fails to mention is that you must subscribe to Apple TV+ to get the specials for free. Apple TV+ is a service, so you have to pay the fee for the ongoing service to get the shows for “free.”
I guess I don’t begrudge Apple TV for purchasing the rights to the show, and doing what they believe to be taking the most commercially viable path to show the specials. There are probably thousands of CDs – or probably VHS tapes – scattered all across America with the shows, available on a moment’s notice. This is just one of those things that may help to define the chaos and conundrums faced by us all in this most unusual year. After all we’ve had to endure and overcome—now comes a year where few will watch Charlie Brown and the gang. As good ‘ol Charlie Brown himself would say, “Good Grief.”
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
