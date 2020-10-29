FROSTMAN COLUMN: ‘Good grief’! ‘Peanuts’ gang exiled from broadcast TV

The iconic specials will be available to be seen – for a price. Earlier, I stated the specials won’t be on broadcast TV. They were aired on CBS for around 30 years, and have been aired on ABC for the past 20. This year, they will only be available on Apple TV+. The Oct. 21 CBS story further related, “a rep for Apple confirmed that the specials will only be available on Apple TV+. Each will be available for free for a short period of time. Then, ‘Peanuts’ fans will have to pay to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and their friends.”

What this statement fails to mention is that you must subscribe to Apple TV+ to get the specials for free. Apple TV+ is a service, so you have to pay the fee for the ongoing service to get the shows for “free.”

I guess I don’t begrudge Apple TV for purchasing the rights to the show, and doing what they believe to be taking the most commercially viable path to show the specials. There are probably thousands of CDs – or probably VHS tapes – scattered all across America with the shows, available on a moment’s notice. This is just one of those things that may help to define the chaos and conundrums faced by us all in this most unusual year. After all we’ve had to endure and overcome—now comes a year where few will watch Charlie Brown and the gang. As good ‘ol Charlie Brown himself would say, “Good Grief.”

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.