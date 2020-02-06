FROSTMAN COLUMN: Governor fails test at showing non-partisan respect

Please keep it up. Alienating millions of Americans sounds like a winning strategy to me. Those digs don’t bother most conservatives. Conversely, it adds fuel to the fire of passion of support for Trump, and brings more folks into his camp every day. Perhaps I should offer thanks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I really think digs are fostered out of both fear and ignorance. There is a palpable fear on the left that Trump will be re-elected, so they open up the playbook to include ad hominem attacks of all sorts. They are outraged at his successes. They can’t believe Trump has a solid base of support, infuriating those on the left.

There is a huge amount of ignorance stereotyping Trump’s supporters. Millions across a wide spectrum of educational backgrounds and professions encompassing a complete cross-section of Americana. “Typical Americans” as depicted in the Budweiser Super Bowl commercial. I encourage all to attend a Trump rally, or local party event to experience these folks for yourself. Locally, it’s simply a group of grassroots volunteers who strive to be informed on the issues, and give of their time and talents to make a difference.