FROSTMAN COLUMN: Governor takes one small step forward, one giant leap backward

Additionally, according to research obtained by Evers, “three scenarios 1 month, 2 months, 3 months for lifting Safer At Home revealed a similarly-shaped and substantial peak that would dramatically overflow hospital resources,” inferring an extension of Safer at Home would not improve the outcomes. When asked how many businesses would close, and jobs lost due to Safer at Home, the Governor’s office stated “assuming 29% privately held establishments are shut down, then 48,619 establishments are closed, affecting 724,362 jobs,” so the “unemployment rate becomes 26.8%.” 725,000 jobs. 27% unemployment. Imagine the human costs far beyond the financial costs.

This isn’t intended to scare anyone, but we all need to take notice. I will make it crystal clear that I don’t want people to die.

Starting on a path to opening doesn’t mean that activities or protocols can’t be changed as more is learned about the virus. I foresee changes in the ways many businesses conduct themselves, and new practices may become the norm.

This isn’t about getting a haircut. It’s about a measured return to some semblance of normality, knowing Covid-19 is in our environment.

Many are ready to go back to work, to open their stores and their businesses, fully understanding it won’t be “business as usual” right away. But therein lies the hope of the future, that we will move on from these most challenging times, and forge what is to come. Stay safe. Who cuts the Evers’ hair?

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.