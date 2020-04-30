FROSTMAN COLUMN: Governor takes one small step forward, one giant leap backward

The surreal environment we find ourselves in drags on. We discuss topics like whether you can get a haircut, take a hike, or if your kid can play next door.
We stand on the precipice of even further economic decline. We are hemorrhaging job losses. Unintended consequences of the largely quarantine environment include more angst and uncertainty, which will undoubtedly lead to more suicides, bankruptcies, unemployment and more.
We all face risks and challenges every day. When we walk down the street, or get into our cars. We understand there will be setbacks, and yes, deaths from COVID-19 will continue. No matter what we do. We can’t continue to cower in fear. Our reactions and response should not have more dire consequences than those resulting from the virus itself.
What other types of medical care is suffering because of the extreme focus on Covid-19? Surgeries, cancer treatments, medical appointments and more are delayed and cancelled. At what cost?
Medical professionals are increasingly concerned about the impact on other facets of health care. Contributing to a story April 17 in the New England Journal of Medicine regarding COVID-19, Dr. Zoran Lasic said “I think the toll on non-Covid patients will be greater than Covid deaths.” Dr. Robert Yeh asked “are we protecting ourselves at the cost of worse patient outcomes?”
Many were dubious and fearful of the unparalleled measures from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in his “Safer at Home” Order, originally scheduled to end April 24. Despite opposition and skepticism, many folks across the state accepted the idea under the new phrase “flatten the curve,” meaning preventative measures would allow hospitals and clinics to prepare.
April 16, Evers directed DHS Secretary Andrea Palm to move the “Safer at Home” goalposts to May 26, knowing he lacked the legal authority. Republicans challenged the latest move now before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Tweeting April 21, Evers proclaimed “we have flattened the curve here in Wisconsin.” Great. Let’s start opening up. Not so fast.
On April 20, without forewarning, Evers announced his “Badger Bounce Back” plan, complete with cool graphics and pie charts, foretelling this “plan” was in the works well before April 16. Only thing missing was a start date. While other states are well into their reopening phases, Wisconsin lags behind.
We’ve seen a minimum of progress. Golf courses were opened, and businesses are now allowed curbside pickup. Monday, Evers opened up dog groomers, small engine repair, and a few more. Much more remains, and Evers appears ready for a long haul of “Safer At Home.”
On April 22, a number of Republican State Senators sent a list of questions to Gov. Evers after reviewing the “Badger Bounce Back” plan. In his April 24 response, Evers included the comment, regarding outbreaks, “The outbreak will strain Wisconsin hospital capacity during the summer months in the absence of Safer at Home.” Safer at Home all summer?
Additionally, according to research obtained by Evers, “three scenarios 1 month, 2 months, 3 months for lifting Safer At Home revealed a similarly-shaped and substantial peak that would dramatically overflow hospital resources,” inferring an extension of Safer at Home would not improve the outcomes. When asked how many businesses would close, and jobs lost due to Safer at Home, the Governor’s office stated “assuming 29% privately held establishments are shut down, then 48,619 establishments are closed, affecting 724,362 jobs,” so the “unemployment rate becomes 26.8%.” 725,000 jobs. 27% unemployment. Imagine the human costs far beyond the financial costs.
This isn’t intended to scare anyone, but we all need to take notice. I will make it crystal clear that I don’t want people to die.
Starting on a path to opening doesn’t mean that activities or protocols can’t be changed as more is learned about the virus. I foresee changes in the ways many businesses conduct themselves, and new practices may become the norm.
This isn’t about getting a haircut. It’s about a measured return to some semblance of normality, knowing Covid-19 is in our environment.
Many are ready to go back to work, to open their stores and their businesses, fully understanding it won’t be “business as usual” right away. But therein lies the hope of the future, that we will move on from these most challenging times, and forge what is to come. Stay safe. Who cuts the Evers’ hair?
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
