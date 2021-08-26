FROSTMAN COLUMN: Hasty Afghanistan withdrawal has impacts in Wisconsin

The images are stirring, and should raise the ire of all Americans. An Aug. 22 New York Post story shared the galling image of mockery, as a Taliban propaganda photo showed members of an elite group “recreating the iconic photo World War II capturing U.S. Marines raising the American flag after their victory on Iwo Jima.”
This story and many like it shared photos of members of the Taliban posed in American military outfits, wielding American weaponry and materials after the terrorist group seized control of the war-torn nation.
Images shared widely on Aug. 15, showed helicopters evacuating U.S. Embassy staff from the rooftops amid the chaos of the Afghan government collapse. Those images bear a striking similarity to the images, including the use of two-rotor helicopters, to the images from April 30, 1975, at the time of the fall of Saigon, which effectively ended the Vietnam War for Americans.
Americans had largely grown war-weary as the conflict and our assistance in Afghanistan dragged on for nearly 20 years. Administrations on both sides of the political aisle have wrestled with the challenges brought in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. While there was eagerness for action in the immediate post 9/11 world, the nature of Afghani culture, terrain, infrastructure and more made the American presence increasingly difficult. What differed from the Vietnam era was the respect given to our soldiers who continued to deploy in the name of freedom.
There is agreement among many across the political spectrum the hasty end to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was a botched effort by President Joe Biden and his administration. Thousands of Americans remain trapped. An Aug. 19 Western Journal story, “between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans remained trapped in Taliban-held Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrew from the country, President Joe Biden revealed Aug. 18.”
This week also brings renewed efforts, and a myriad of challenges and logistics to continue to solve. Millions of dollars of equipment, arms, and important technology were abandoned in the hasty retreat. It is clear the U.S. overestimated the commitment and readiness of the regular Afghan army to retain control, as their leadership quickly fled the country.
We could go on about the complexity of international relationships and their ramifications, or whether the president and his administration did the right thing. It is extraordinarily difficult to understand what is happening 7,000 miles away.
The folks in southern Wisconsin will likely see or feel at least a slight impact of the massive changes in Afghanistan, as our own Fort McCoy has been designated as a location to which Afghan refugee will be brought for processing and temporary sheltering.
There certainly will be more developments as the week progresses from the time I submit these thoughts until they are seen on Thursday. An Aug. 19 Journal Sentinel story, outlined the plans known at that time, with Gov. Tony Evers stating on Aug. 18, “We’ve heard numbers in the hundreds and possibly 2,000.” But, he said the figures are “all conjecture.” An Aug. 22 story, from WISN-TV 12 Milwaukee covered the story showing busses prepping for the refugees.
There are certainly many unknowns that unfold as this story progresses, but it is clear these are war refugees, often escaping certain death or persecution, in need of assistance from the good people of the State of Wisconsin. It is interesting to see the structure, organization, and timing that will most assuredly be in place as the refugees are vetted in a highly controlled logistical process, in order that the required services be available, and the variety of relief organizations and local communities prepping to help, as well as the military preparedness that must take place to house and process hundreds of refugees will be interesting to witness. There will most assuredly be no random release of hundreds of refugees out of Fort McCoy. While confusion about the course of events in Afghanistan is still confusing for millions of Americans, it is expected those refugees will be welcome in most locations.
The organized vetting and processing of perhaps 2,000 Afghan refugees in Wisconsin stands in contrast with the chaotic circumstances of our southern border. There aren’t any easy answers for the sad fall of the Afghan government. Hopefully, the thousands of Americans trapped can still find a way to make it home. The Biden administration will be forced to negotiate with the terrorist Taliban, and their control of that pivotal region puts the world itself in greater peril. We hope the folks of Wisconsin can do their part to help those most in need.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.