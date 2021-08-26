FROSTMAN COLUMN: Hasty Afghanistan withdrawal has impacts in Wisconsin

There are certainly many unknowns that unfold as this story progresses, but it is clear these are war refugees, often escaping certain death or persecution, in need of assistance from the good people of the State of Wisconsin. It is interesting to see the structure, organization, and timing that will most assuredly be in place as the refugees are vetted in a highly controlled logistical process, in order that the required services be available, and the variety of relief organizations and local communities prepping to help, as well as the military preparedness that must take place to house and process hundreds of refugees will be interesting to witness. There will most assuredly be no random release of hundreds of refugees out of Fort McCoy. While confusion about the course of events in Afghanistan is still confusing for millions of Americans, it is expected those refugees will be welcome in most locations.