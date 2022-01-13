FROSTMAN COLUMN: Heed the 'call of the wild' to enjoy winter

We’ve only just passed the time when ice conditions are becoming safe and favorable on many area lakes, so make sure to check local conditions before venturing out. Every once and a while, you’ll seek to venture out and notice that no one is around at your favored hole. It can be either a wonderful sign you have the whole place to yourself, or you may quickly surmise there’s a very good reason no one’s on the ice.

Of course, sitting in a shanty to pass a winter’s day may not appeal to many folks, and there remains a wide range of activities to escape the January doldrums. Many take to the cross-country ski trails to quietly swoosh their way through forests and fields, where winter’s stark beauty is fully on display amid a serene quiet. Miles upon miles of groomed trails are available, and current conditions in many local areas may be just right. Others hit the slopes for downhill skiing or snowboarding. Wisconsin doesn’t offer much elevation, but a few steep slopes can fill the bill for the enthusiast. Snowmobile clubs abound in the state, offering group rides and activities to warm the winter soul, and are a way to experience backcountry like no other.