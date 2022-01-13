FROSTMAN COLUMN: Heed the 'call of the wild' to enjoy winter

“Go fish!” It could be a resounding exhortation in a kid’s card game, or a sort of “call of the wild” urging you to seek the outdoors with rod and reel in hand. Of course, amid winter’s grip, it means a much shorter fishing rod, a few tip-ups, and gear able to get through the layer of ice atop most lakes.
This time of year is always an opportunity to put in a plug for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s free fishing weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. It’s a way for a few extra angler-wanabees to experience fishing through the ice without having to obtain a fishing license. Folks who like to fish on the ice are often looking for a few buddies or bodies, as it bumps up the number of lines you can use.
Our local church sponsored an outing to mark this event that often had 30 or 40 kids running all over Mirror Lake chasing after orange flags sprung from their holders when a fish takes the bait, or learning the patience of timing needed to set a hook. Curmudgeonly old codgers suddenly spring with renewed vigor as they skitter across the ice in hopes this will be the flag that spawns a legendary tale. Ice fishing brings on a certain special amount of mystery about what may lie underneath. To combat that mystery, many fishermen have gear that seemingly rivals anything found aboard a nuclear submarine.
We’ve only just passed the time when ice conditions are becoming safe and favorable on many area lakes, so make sure to check local conditions before venturing out. Every once and a while, you’ll seek to venture out and notice that no one is around at your favored hole. It can be either a wonderful sign you have the whole place to yourself, or you may quickly surmise there’s a very good reason no one’s on the ice.
Of course, sitting in a shanty to pass a winter’s day may not appeal to many folks, and there remains a wide range of activities to escape the January doldrums. Many take to the cross-country ski trails to quietly swoosh their way through forests and fields, where winter’s stark beauty is fully on display amid a serene quiet. Miles upon miles of groomed trails are available, and current conditions in many local areas may be just right. Others hit the slopes for downhill skiing or snowboarding. Wisconsin doesn’t offer much elevation, but a few steep slopes can fill the bill for the enthusiast. Snowmobile clubs abound in the state, offering group rides and activities to warm the winter soul, and are a way to experience backcountry like no other.
If you did want to experience a real sort of “Call of the Wild” experience, there are several opportunities across the state to experience dog mushing, an exhilarating way to whoosh along a trail as you hang on tight. As a long-time Alaskan, you come to appreciate that state’s pre-eminent sport. A couple of sled dog races also take place in the northwest corner of the state, with the Beargrease Marathon on Jan. 30 just over the border in Duluth, Minnesota, and the nearby Northern Pines Sled Dog Race on Feb. 19 in Iron River.
Both those venues are in close proximity to the wonderful winter architecture of Bayfield County’s Apostle Island Ice Caves. The caves are often inaccessible due to ice and weather conditions, but are definitely worth the trip if you can make the trek across the frozen shore of Lake Superior.
There are also folks who seem to enjoy hiking or continue in their regimens of walking throughout the year. They have the resolve of the old “unofficial” postal motto about “neither rain, nor snow, nor heat, nor gloom of night.” Perhaps the colder weather helps steel them in their resolve to keep working.
Whatever your preference for a winter activity may be, the key is trying to find ways to enjoy the winter season however you can. There may be times where bitter cold or bad conditions keep us close to home and not venturing out, but it makes it all that much more important to enjoy winter’s beauty and bounty when we can. Remember, just 66 days until spring.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.