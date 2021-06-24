FROSTMAN COLUMN: Honoring the flag means you're working to better America

We now find ourselves at the start of the real summer season, in this little pocket of time wedged in between Flag Day, which occurred on June 14, and Independence Day, coming up July 4.
The meaning for those days, Independence Day in particular, often gets lost on those who simply see the long weekend for revelry. I guess every time of year should be one in which we celebrate our patriotism, but these are a couple of special events.
As an annual event, a dedicated group of veterans in Juneau County and the surrounding areas uses this time frame to conduct a stirring and emotional ceremony of retiring American flags that have long done their duty, and now have found it necessary to be retired. This Saturday evening, June 26, Castle Rock Veterans Park, located within the Rock Camping Resort east of Mauston will host such a ceremony.
It is an emotion-filled ritual where many veterans snap their hands to their brows with authority in a burst of remembered service and respect. There is an unspoken reverence, and those who have not served simply don’t have the ability to relate to the thoughts in those moments of those that have served our country, especially those who served in places like Korea, Vietnam, and across the Middle East. There is a ferventness in their steeled gaze at the flames enveloping each remnant. Retiring flags does mean burning those old, tattered flags. The fundamental difference between such a ritual and wanton flag burning by those who intend to demean America is the fundamental care of those flags.
Others attending the ceremony are allowed to participate, and it is an honor many take very seriously, as they line up with the veterans and service members both young and old. Patriotic music or speeches play in the background, with a full set of service flags flying overhead.
It is among this stirring patriotic background we remember those who served, but also recognize there are those who don’t hold America and her ideals in as high a regard. Our Pledge of Allegiance has often come under fire, as schools and organizations debate over whether to include this moment of reflection in their own processes, and we find many who want to “sit out” a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Similarly, the Star-Spangled Banner, our national anthem, has had its share of “kneelers,” or those who simply refuse to participate or acknowledge any of the good that has come from the nearly 250 years of effort in the continuing cause for liberty and freedom that should be at the forefront of the minds of all Americans.
We are asked to show an element of allegiance to our nation in these time-honored practices. What we all must remember is that America, its ideals, and unfolding of our processes is, and will always be one marked by worldly shortcomings. True allegiance for those of faith is in a perfect God. His way is perfect, his path for us known only to Him, and the right path for our lives. Our own efforts, no matter how well intentioned, will always fall short. Simple human nature.
What we are doing when honoring America is agreeing to be a part of the process to make America better. We all know there are flaws in our past, as there is with any and all systems given over to men and women. It is not intended for us to have expected perfection from our forefathers, but the best of intentions to form a nation whose ideals promote life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We owe a debt to those who have come before us in striving to achieve those ideals.
You honor the flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, stand with your hand over your heart when hearing the national anthem not because of America’s perfection, but in agreement to strive to better America for all. Even in those times of challenges and nation forging, we are still asked to honor those who have gone before. Remember the imperfections and shortcomings we all encounter and face in this journey of life.
I hope you will take a moment to look at the American flag, and the American nation anew this holiday season. Remember the stripes that represent the sacrifice of generations gone before, and the unity among all the states, which we strive to achieve among those many stars. May you be one to join in the ongoing institution we call America.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.