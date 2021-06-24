FROSTMAN COLUMN: Honoring the flag means you're working to better America

Others attending the ceremony are allowed to participate, and it is an honor many take very seriously, as they line up with the veterans and service members both young and old. Patriotic music or speeches play in the background, with a full set of service flags flying overhead.

It is among this stirring patriotic background we remember those who served, but also recognize there are those who don’t hold America and her ideals in as high a regard. Our Pledge of Allegiance has often come under fire, as schools and organizations debate over whether to include this moment of reflection in their own processes, and we find many who want to “sit out” a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Similarly, the Star-Spangled Banner, our national anthem, has had its share of “kneelers,” or those who simply refuse to participate or acknowledge any of the good that has come from the nearly 250 years of effort in the continuing cause for liberty and freedom that should be at the forefront of the minds of all Americans.