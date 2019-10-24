‘With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds,” part of the final paragraph of Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address, delivered March 4, 1865. A few weeks later the war would be over, and Lincoln would be assassinated.
The nation’s wounds were still fresh entering the Reconstruction era. Political divisiveness ran deep on how to work with the reintegration of Confederate states into the Union. Lincoln’s successor, Andrew Johnson, followed Lincoln’s ideas, and enacted a lenient Reconstruction plan, raising the ire of many Republicans. Reference.com summarized discontent with Johnson’s Reconstruction, “Johnson was not supported or popular with the powerful Republican Party. The Republican Party wanted more emphasis on protecting the freed slaves and making re-entrance into the union more difficult. Moreover, Republicans were concerned at how quickly the Southern states were passing laws to limit the freedoms of former slaves.”
Years of discord followed, the nation struggling with its new path. Opposing sides on Reconstruction were steeled in their opinions. In defiance of the 1867 Tenure of Office Act, Johnson appointed a new secretary of war, replacing Edwin Stanton. The move didn’t work, and later Johnson again replaced Stanton. From History.com: On Feb. 24, 1868, the House voted 11 articles of impeachment against Johnson, nine of which were over Stanton’s removal. A Senate trial ensued, with Johnson narrowly escaping conviction. The Tenure of Office Act over whose defiance Johnson was impeached was repealed in 1887.
The idea of impeaching a sitting president sat dormant for more than 100 years. It surfaced with the Watergate scandal surrounding Richard Nixon. The scandal rocked the nation. President Nixon resigned before a formal impeachment vote took place.
The other president to be impeached in the wake of a sex and obstruction scandal was President Bill Clinton. On Dec. 19, 1998, the House approved two articles of impeachment against Clinton. He was charged with lying under oath to a grand jury, and obstruction of justice. Clinton survived the Senate vote and remained in office.
Impeachment fever is again in the news as Democrats still seek to undo the 2016 presidential election. Comparing impeachment scenarios, there have been attempts to draw parallels between the actions against Johnson, and those of Trump. One likely factor is the divisive nature of today’s political climate, and the level of vitriol levied at Trump. It’s disingenuous to compare the current political climate to the actual discord and hurt that prevailed right after the brutal Civil War.
An Associated Press story in the Oct. 16 Chicago Tribune, is an example of the level of desperation trying to draw links. It leads “The president traveled the country, fanning racial animus. He viewed the Congress with disdain. He also tried to undo some of the most important achievements of his predecessor, using executive power. That was not Donald Trump, but another president who faced the ignominy of impeachment: Andrew Johnson.”
Once again, the left raises the specter of racism. Everything is racist. Trump is racist because he wants people following a process entering America. It is true Johnson was, and Trump can be blusterous, but it doesn’t make circumstances match.
Democrats talked impeachment before Trump was elected, see an April 17, 2016, Politico story headline, “Could Trump be impeached shortly after he takes office?” Trump wasn’t even the Republican nominee. A May 17, 2017, CNN story, covered Rep. Al Green imploring the House to impeach Trump. A Nov. 7, 2018, Newsmax story, indicated the House wanted impeachment upon receipt of the Mueller Report. The list goes on.
In 2018, former Vice President Joe Biden gave a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations. Biden bragged about withholding loan guarantees to Ukraine, unless Ukrainian officials fired a prosecutor investigating a company employing Biden’s son, Hunter. Somehow, it’s Trump’s fault.
A Sept. 27 Real Clear Politics story stated, “In September 2019, House Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump over a whistleblower’s accusation that he threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine as a pressure tactic.”
Democrats want to impeach Trump for seeking to investigate potential illegal activity by Biden. Law enforcement is the role of the Executive branch. Trump is doing his job. An impeachment vote also would bring special powers to Republican members of Congress, a move the Democrats may regret.
Johnson’s impeachment resulted from defiance of the law as defined at that moment in time, resulting from deeply held, bitter differences, criticism focused on a particular action, impeachment is a last resort.
Today’s callous efforts trivialize the concept of impeachment, whose pursuits are simply for political expediency, evidenced by the continual changing of the narrative. We, as a nation, can do better.
