FROSTMAN COLUMN: Incentives won't sway those who fight for vaccine choice

Many businesses are also sweetening the pot for those who get vaccinated, or when reaching a certain level of participation. Most stories don’t hit the news, but you hear dozens of anecdotal stories and postings about incentives. Whether you have been vaccinated, choose to take some bucks from Bucky, or forgo the vaccine is totally your choice, and I respect your decision.

We’ve also seen a coordinated rush by big hospital groups across the state to push vaccine mandates on their workers. Get the jab, or lose your job. The same folks who were lauded as heroes for their courageous work throughout these challenging times now face ultimatums.

It’s amazing to see the uprising of health care workers in response to employer-required jabs. You won’t see much media coverage as it doesn’t fit the proper narrative, but thousands of health care workers are staging events outside hospitals and other venues in support of their own medical freedom.

I attended a “medical freedom” rally at the Capitol Aug. 10, organized by Wisconsin Health Care Employees for Medical Freedom, which was given a brief moment of coverage by WKOW-TV 27 that day. Little attention in coverage was paid to the message of choice the speakers were trying to convey, and WKOW quickly shifted to the pro-vaccine mantra.