FROSTMAN COLUMN: Issues bring rivals together; Don't forget about write-ins

The scene is repeated often in the political world, and other aspects of our daily lives. Those who would be rivals one day are asked to unite for a common cause the next. It goes well beyond the political arena.
We all face circumstances when friendships or relationships, professional or personal, once contentious need to create alliances. There are often times when a little fence-mending becomes needed.
This circumstance was not about bitterness, simply candidates who were seeking to fill the void left in the 13th Senate District created by former Sen. Scott Fitzgerald’s election to the 5th Congressional District seat.
At a Dane County event where former Rep. Don Pridemore spoke, he thanked those who supported his unsuccessful candidacy for the 13th Senate District seat, and speaking ardently about continuing his conservative advocacy. He made it clear that despite a political loss his efforts will continue. No animus or bitterness, he knows the cause continues.
A bit later, Rep. Jon Jagler, who won the 13th Senate District primary, had the opportunity to speak, thanked Pridemore for his candidacy, and encouraged him to continue his work. He handled victory the way it should be done. Jagler is a common sense, down-to-earth legislator who was happy to take on tough questions about election integrity, the state budget, and a range of issues impacting Wisconsinites. He faces Melissa Winkler, who lost races in both 2018 and 2020 in the 38th Assembly District. Though his election would create the need for another election in the 37th Assembly District, his experience and principles make him a solid choice to step into the shoes to fill in the 13th Senate District.
Looking at the Department of Public Instruction superintendent race, I endorsed Deb Kerr, who would hardly been considered a die-hard conservative. Meeting her, and listening to her speak this past weekend only steeled that endorsement, and she indicated a strong commitment to kids, families, and teachers, and in that order. Another example of having to find the candidate closest to your values, while not being in full agreement, having to find that common ground on which to stand.
A couple counties away, the slate of candidates in the city of Baraboo that declared in advance was sadly sparse. Only one candidate filed for the two open seats on the Baraboo School Board. Certainly disappointing. Several of the City Council members will be running unopposed as usual, and there was one entry for the mayor’s race.
On the City Council side, long-time resident Bob Wood, who has been active in the community for decades, survived a primary and is the only remaining candidate to challenge an incumbent in the 9th District. He’s a great choice for residents of the district to send to City Hall to send a new common sense voice for the east-central core of the city.
A big development occurred in the race for mayor of Baraboo, with the official write-in filing for candidacy of James Astle. When folks “write in” on a ballot, those votes aren’t tallied unless the candidate has actually filed as a write-in, which Astle has completed. It is a welcome sign there can actually be a choice on April 6 for the mayor of Baraboo, and Astle merits your support.
There is certainly still an underlying disappointment with a number of recent moves by Baraboo leaders. Many residents were fine with the idea of the appropriately used advisory referendum on a potential “wheel tax,” and the referendum was solidly defeated by a 57-43 margin in April 2018.
Nonetheless, city leaders pushed the idea ahead, and despite the public’s opinion, passed the wheel tax by a 7-2 vote on Oct. 8, 2019. Unfortunately, none of the council members making that vote are on the ballot this spring. There are also those who remain perplexed at how the long, drawn out battle of the location of city hall ended outside the core downtown, near the river, and with a bloated price tag.
Astle’s combination of law enforcement experience and training, along with his experience as a local small business owner provide needed tools and skills to bring about needed changes to leadership, and will help Baraboo pursue a more responsive track.
The job of a small-city mayor is pretty thankless, sort of stuck in between a nearly full-time vocation, but not offering compensation commensurate with the hours and commitment needed, and I thank Baraboo’s Mayor Mike Palm for his efforts. While not always agreeing on issues, Mayor Palm was consistently cordial.
Win or lose, any candidate or office holders merits your respect for stepping into the arena. They also need to be reminded of the responsibilities they now undertake, and we need to hold them accountable. Even when we have to mend fences.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.