FROSTMAN COLUMN: Issues bring rivals together; Don't forget about write-ins

There is certainly still an underlying disappointment with a number of recent moves by Baraboo leaders. Many residents were fine with the idea of the appropriately used advisory referendum on a potential “wheel tax,” and the referendum was solidly defeated by a 57-43 margin in April 2018.

Nonetheless, city leaders pushed the idea ahead, and despite the public’s opinion, passed the wheel tax by a 7-2 vote on Oct. 8, 2019. Unfortunately, none of the council members making that vote are on the ballot this spring. There are also those who remain perplexed at how the long, drawn out battle of the location of city hall ended outside the core downtown, near the river, and with a bloated price tag.

Astle’s combination of law enforcement experience and training, along with his experience as a local small business owner provide needed tools and skills to bring about needed changes to leadership, and will help Baraboo pursue a more responsive track.

The job of a small-city mayor is pretty thankless, sort of stuck in between a nearly full-time vocation, but not offering compensation commensurate with the hours and commitment needed, and I thank Baraboo’s Mayor Mike Palm for his efforts. While not always agreeing on issues, Mayor Palm was consistently cordial.

Win or lose, any candidate or office holders merits your respect for stepping into the arena. They also need to be reminded of the responsibilities they now undertake, and we need to hold them accountable. Even when we have to mend fences.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.