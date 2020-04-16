FROSTMAN COLUMN: It's time for plan on how to restore freedoms, hope

“He is risen!” The pastor bellows the familiar refrain toward the congregation packed into the pews on Easter morning. “He is risen, indeed!” The congregation responds as they’ve learned to do. Easter Sunday is a time for celebration for those of the Christian faith as they celebrate the death and resurrection of their Savior. For those who practice faith, these are times that call for fervent prayer. It is a welcome and comforting respite from the consternation surrounding everyday life.
Easter Sunday 2020. Most churchgoers sit in their homes, surrounded by their closest family members. They’re likely watching a church service through some type of online communication. No gatherings this morning. A few churches work with a sort of drive-in movie setting.
If you live in Kentucky, going to a church could put you in trouble. In an April 10 Gateway Pundit story, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state “will be recording the license plates of those who show up at any mass gatherings and provide information to the local health departments, who will in turn order those individuals to be quarantined for 14 days.” The story also stated, “Gov. Beshear boasted that the state is down to just seven churches that are still “thinking about” having Easter services this weekend. Doesn’t that scare anyone? When has government intervention gone too far? We possess a fundamental right to continue to worship.
As much as we need to be cognizant of our actions and our surroundings, we can’t just all hide in our homes. No one wants additional sickness or casualties, but life must go on. Millions of Americans, as I do, still trek daily to their “essential” jobs to keep commerce moving.
Life as we know it today amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to take its toll. “Safer at home” guidelines, social distancing, and myriad other restrictions and accommodations rule the day. With the days now turning into weeks, we’ve seen many aspects of life being put on hold as we attempt to sort of “hunker down” to lessen the impact of the virus. We all yearn for a return to “normal” times, and many grow more anxious by the day as all lives are impacted. It’s hard to gauge or quantify, but there does appear to be a growing sense of restlessness as the impacts drag on. This isn’t intended to spark any unrest or defiance, but many are frustrated with the limitations on everyday freedoms.
It’s starting out small. An April 14 Newswars story reported a protest at the Ohio State Capitol where “around 100 protesters crashed the governor’s coronavirus briefing. Marchers chanted “Open Ohio,” and “Quarantine Worse Than Virus,” among others. Social media sites continue to ramp up commentaries asking when our economies will “open” again.
It’s hard not to criticize leadership when there is such a lack of direction. Initially, the “safer at home” emergency order from Gov. Tony Evers waived fees and opened the state parks to an onslaught of visitors seeking to enjoy spring. On April 9, Evers suddenly reversed himself, shutting down 40 state parks, citing littering and folks not practicing social distancing. Why didn’t Evers just let the parks remain open in their “normal” setting, with visitor fees as usual?
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went much farther than most in Executive Order 42, banning the sale of items such as paint, furniture, even garden supplies and seeds. Is this really needed? One item the Michigan governor kept on the essential list was tickets for the Michigan Lottery. Glad we’re not in Michigan. What becomes government overreach, and stem from a position of panic?
Businesses small and large are hurting. On April 9, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce sent a letter to Evers “calling on his administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again – starting on April 24.” WMC’s Kurt Bauer acknowledged “restarting our economy will not happen overnight, and it likely will not be all at once.”
We’ve now experienced several weeks of a variety of restrictions. What many long for now is to see at least a faint light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, to see and feel just a glimmer of optimism and relief. No one wishes for the pandemic to be protracted, but there has to be some cause for hope and pause from these trying and challenging times.
Once again leaders will be challenged to forge plans to move ahead, and we bear responsibility in shaping our futures, so it requires your involvement. Time to talk about what happens next to restore freedoms and hope. Easter is all about hope. Stay safe.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!