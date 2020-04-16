FROSTMAN COLUMN: It's time for plan on how to restore freedoms, hope

As much as we need to be cognizant of our actions and our surroundings, we can’t just all hide in our homes. No one wants additional sickness or casualties, but life must go on. Millions of Americans, as I do, still trek daily to their “essential” jobs to keep commerce moving.

Life as we know it today amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to take its toll. “Safer at home” guidelines, social distancing, and myriad other restrictions and accommodations rule the day. With the days now turning into weeks, we’ve seen many aspects of life being put on hold as we attempt to sort of “hunker down” to lessen the impact of the virus. We all yearn for a return to “normal” times, and many grow more anxious by the day as all lives are impacted. It’s hard to gauge or quantify, but there does appear to be a growing sense of restlessness as the impacts drag on. This isn’t intended to spark any unrest or defiance, but many are frustrated with the limitations on everyday freedoms.

It’s starting out small. An April 14 Newswars story reported a protest at the Ohio State Capitol where “around 100 protesters crashed the governor’s coronavirus briefing. Marchers chanted “Open Ohio,” and “Quarantine Worse Than Virus,” among others. Social media sites continue to ramp up commentaries asking when our economies will “open” again.