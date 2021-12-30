FROSTMAN COLUMN: Join me in making Evers a one-term governor

As we close the door on 2021, I wanted to share final thoughts with a sort of wish list for the coming year, in hopes for a happy and prosperous 2022, for all. Regardless of your political leanings, it is also my sincere hope you will be an engaged and involved voter in this most crucial cycle.
The first order of business in the new year is for candidacies for the non-partisan spring election slated for April 5. The deadline to submit your required information is Tuesday, Jan. 4, if your intent is to run for your local school board, county board, or one of the many seats to be decided in the range of municipalities. There are just a few key days left to make your intentions known. Who among you will rise to the challenge of running for office?
Where needed, primaries will take place Feb. 15. Remember the old Tip O’Neill quote, “all politics is local.” These local and community seats are where an individual can really make a difference. Running for office gives one “free reign to complain.” The idea is that if an office holder doesn’t like what you’re saying and challenges you to spend a day in their shoes, you can remind them you’d be happy to do so at any time.
School boards have been the focal point of tremendous amount of attention and controversy this past year, as parents and community members have become engaged and involved to a level we rarely see. It’s incredible to see the energy, enthusiasm, and doggedness of those who are challenging the long-standing progressive narrative dominant in our public school system for decades. Those who opine most schools offer full transparency and accountability have likely never asked any compelling or difficult questions or been rebuffed in attempts to obtain information. We’ll also see if there is any accountability locally for large tax increases brought on by higher assessments coupled with the same mill rate as last year. Let us hope ballot slates for school boards are abounding in candidates this spring.
It’s also hoped we see full slates of candidates for municipal and county positions to be contested as well. So many seats are never contested, and voters get stuck with entrenched incumbents who have little accountability. Pay close attention to those candidates who make the effort to connect with you, the voters.
This fall brings the all-important “mid-term” elections. On the state side, we’ll be choosing all 99 State Assembly seats, and the 17 “odd-numbered” Senate seats. The redistricting process has dragged on, and actual maps are not yet available, so a number of potential candidates, and some current office holders, are in a bit of a waiting game to see where the lines will actually be drawn. I would expect the Republicans will continue to hold majorities in both houses of the State legislature regardless of the maps. It is certainly my hope we have the opportunity to live in competitive districts.
Republicans will be able to run on tax cuts, and nearly all Wisconsinites will see tangible results when completing their tax returns. They’ll also be able to point to many common sense pieces of legislation regarding election integrity, medical freedoms and others vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.
Ah, Gov. Evers. It is my sincere hope we elect a new governor in 2022. We saw his lack of leadership amid the COVID pandemic, being turned back several times because of overreaching edicts. We saw a feeble attempt to take credit for the income tax cut after the actual work was done by Republicans in the legislature. Those are in addition to the moves mentioned earlier, and the list could go on and on. Join me in making Evers “One Term Tony” this year.
On the federal stage, we don’t know whether current Sen. Ron Johnson will run for re-election. Johnson initially pledged to serve just two terms, but with potential control of the Senate in play, he may choose to run again—I hope he does—and take on whoever survives the crowded Democratic field of challengers.
In the House, Republicans are just five seats short of the majority, and with President Joe Biden’s approval numbers in the tank, inflation running amok, and the crisis at our southern border still raging, chances are pretty solid for many Republican pickups this fall. Wisconsin’s best bet for a flip is in the third Congressional district where Derrick VanOrden is running again, likely against Brad Pfaff, as current Rep. Ron Kind isn’t running.
There’ll be much more discussion and discernment as this year unfolds, and I hope you will join me in being a part of this ongoing journey.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.