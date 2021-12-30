FROSTMAN COLUMN: Join me in making Evers a one-term governor

As we close the door on 2021, I wanted to share final thoughts with a sort of wish list for the coming year, in hopes for a happy and prosperous 2022, for all. Regardless of your political leanings, it is also my sincere hope you will be an engaged and involved voter in this most crucial cycle.

The first order of business in the new year is for candidacies for the non-partisan spring election slated for April 5. The deadline to submit your required information is Tuesday, Jan. 4, if your intent is to run for your local school board, county board, or one of the many seats to be decided in the range of municipalities. There are just a few key days left to make your intentions known. Who among you will rise to the challenge of running for office?

Where needed, primaries will take place Feb. 15. Remember the old Tip O’Neill quote, “all politics is local.” These local and community seats are where an individual can really make a difference. Running for office gives one “free reign to complain.” The idea is that if an office holder doesn’t like what you’re saying and challenges you to spend a day in their shoes, you can remind them you’d be happy to do so at any time.