FROSTMAN COLUMN: Justice Kelly has earned your support

Karofsky’s television ads have tried to paint Kelly as an “extremist” who opposes abortion and favors school choice. Kelly’s positions on those topics aren’t really a part of the rationale for a Supreme Court justice, but there are certainly millions of Wisconsinites that would take those stances as far less than “extreme,” to the point of offering their support for Justice Kelly.

It’s also a grave matter of concern when you hear the words “social justice” used by any judge at any level. The role of the Supreme Court of the State of Wisconsin is to simply apply the law as it is currently written. In depictions of the judiciary, the scales of justice are always pictured with a blindfold.

A March 17 Journal Sentinel story, described how all campaigns are changing their tactics and strategies to cope with the ever-evolving landscape around us all. Gone are the campaign rallies, fundraisers, door knocking and meet-and-greets that would be so prevalent in the upcoming weeks. They’ve been replaced by more phone calls, postcards, and social media posts.

This election will likely be different than many for most, but as always, we ask for the effort to make your voice heard. Justice Kelly merits your support for ten more years as a Supreme Court justice, and I hope you will join me in that support. Stay safe, and we will persevere.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.