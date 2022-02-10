FROSTMAN COLUMN: Keep on truckin' as Canadian convoy sparks uprising

‘Big wheels rollin’, big wheels rollin’, movin’ on!” Folks of a certain vintage may remember the theme song to the short-lived “Movin’ On” TV show in the mid-1970s that featured the adventures of a few long haul truckers. The show was amid the CB radio craze with phrases like “10-4, good buddy” and listening to scanners as a sort of precursor to cell phones.

These days, truckers have cell phones, and GPS navigation systems to help them find the fastest routes on any given day. Their importance as the lifeline of the nation’s supply chain remains unparalleled, and many are making their voices heard north of the border, as thousands of truckers have gathered in large convoys in Canada to descend upon their nation’s capital of Ottawa.

A Jan. 21 blogTO Toronto story, provided some background about the start of the convoy, saying, “the truckers are protesting the end of the vaccine exemption on January 15th, which means truck drivers need to be fully vaccinated to avoid a two-week quarantine and pre-arrival molecular test for COVID-19 before crossing into Canada.” The story also stated, “Canadian truckers will also be barred from entering the United States at land borders without proof of vaccination starting January 22nd.” The undertaking, called “Freedom Convoy 2022” started in British Columbia, and began working its way eastward across the nation.

The convoy has taken on a larger theme beyond just trucker’s vaccine mandates to include other restrictions like mask mandates and restrictions aimed at those who want to exercise their own medical freedom. Overpasses across Canada are filled with flag-waving Canadians, with a good measure of American flags included as well. There are signs that say, “Make Canada Great Again” and other signs that make the protests resemble gatherings in support of former President Donald Trump in the United States.

Critics of the protest bring out terms that resemble those used by detractors of Trump. In a Feb. 2 Ottawa Citizen story, writer Andrew Cohen described the scene in Ottawa, saying, “So here we are. In tone, the truckers are Americans: defiant, noisy, coarse, messianic, insouciant.” Of course, being Canadian, he had to include a derisive term with French origins, as “insouciant” is a way to describe a sort of arrogant indifference. Guess the truckers could just as easily have been called “deplorables.”

Despite the opposition, the truckers have been able to capture the attention of North America, and much of the world. Their cause has a certain “je ne sais quoi,” a French term that has come to mean possessing a certain amount of mystique or attraction that is hard to quantify.

Estimates about the number of truckers vary widely. According to a Feb. 3 USA Today story, some truckers claimed, “the ‘Freedom Convoy’ is larger than the country’s army.” The story stated the Canadian army has about 22,500 soldiers. This story also stated the, “Ottawa Police (planned) for the arrival of about 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles.” However, “the Ontario Provincial Police did not respond to USA Today’s request for a comment on the size of the protests and convoy.” Nonetheless, the protests have “fueled” similar convoys taking place or planned in other nations. Here in the United States, big rigs have their sights set on Washington D.C. in March.

The protest is small enough to not cause much disruption in the already challenged supply line of goods, including those in Wisconsin, but as of this writing, several days before publication, the truckers seem rather entrenched in their positions, and aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently missing in action.

The trucker convoy in Canada and similar activities elsewhere are reflective of the COVID fatigue so many are experiencing. There are very few, if any, folks left that haven’t taken COVID seriously, but there is a growing fervor to consider the virus more endemic, like other viruses such as influenza that remain part of the fabric of everyday life. Many are still waiting for the evidence that shows masks work, as there is no apparent difference in levels of transmission among schools with mask mandates. COVID rates in Dane County, the most vaccinated county in the state with a mask mandate, often has COVID rates higher than many of the surrounding counties.

The truckers are reflective of the everyman struggles of the working class that have been dealing with the impacts of restrictions and limitations for the full two years, and many are simply ready to get back to life as normal, understanding the risks, and steeled in their resolve to exercise their medical freedom to choose. “Looks like we got us a convoy!” Keep on truckin’!

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.