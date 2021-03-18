FROSTMAN COLUMN: Kerr will represent all students, get informed on locals

The warmth of spring-like days filled with sunshine brought out a flurry of candidates and campaign workers. Yard signs began to pop up as interest has been building for the April 6 election.
Candidates are in the throes of their door-knocking and literature drops hoping to build enthusiasm for an election cycle often overlooked. We’ll be choosing office holders for many municipal officials, school boards, and a few judges in select areas of the state.
Ballots were determined shortly after the Feb. 16 primary, but there are still several opportunities for write-in candidates to register and garner votes in a number of races. If you’re still interested, you would be encouraged to reach out to your municipal clerk or school district office to find out how you can be a part of this cycle.
Seeking to serve on any level will undoubtedly be rewarding. You may face criticism from folks or groups you never realized existed, but you’ll be a better-informed citizen willing to take a stand and learn about issues impacting your communities. Our schools and communities are far better places when more people are engaged in the process, and perhaps even more importantly, those who hold office need to make themselves accountable, and should welcome new faces and ideas.
Far too often, and in particular in small communities, a small cadre of insiders or those in the chosen loop dominate the landscape. For school boards, those who question administrative decisions, or seek accountability from the all-powerful teachers unions find themselves on the outside, but it is fundamentally important to keep up the efforts to best represent the interests of parents and most importantly, children.
There is just one statewide race this spring, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, overseeing all facets of secondary education. The office is a non-partisan position. It rarely garners much attention. Part of the challenge is the election takes place very shortly after the Presidential election and other key Congressional races, which dominate the news. It doesn’t get any consideration whatsoever until at least after the first of the year, and is a relative sprint to the finish.
This year’s race features Dr. Jill Underly, the current Superintendent of Pecatonica Schools in southwestern Wisconsin, and Dr. Deb Kerr, who was most recently the Superintendent in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.
Underly is endorsed by a host of union interests, including the Wisconsin Education Association Council the state’s largest teacher’s union. Included in her endorsements from her website underlyforwi.com are a host of Democratic legislators, and many others from the far left. Regarding teacher education, Underly’s first paragraph includes blaming Act 10 for all education’s woes “Act 10 destroyed that promise for many of our future teachers by reducing pay and benefits, and making the profession undesirable.” It’s been ten years. Kids graduating college now were in grade school when Act 10 was passed, so they wouldn’t know the previous stranglehold from the unions. It won’t stop a kid from choosing teaching as a profession. The time has come to stop using Act 10 as the scapegoat for each and every challenge facing any school district. Underly also states, “I am strongly against the expansion of taxpayer-funded private school vouchers.” So, no choices in education. There is disturbingly little reference to those known as “parents” in any of her platforms.
Kerr, by contrast, has a range of endorsements across the political spectrum, with little emphasis given to partisans, found on her website kerr4kids.com. This is a non-partisan position. Thankfully, among the “key priorities” listed includes “Engage Families and Communities as Partners.” Kerr also provided a specific plan for metrics to reopen schools. As much as I will be critical of much of the content so pervasive in our public schools, kids need the interaction and socialization provided by school environments, whatever that venue may be. Kerr provided a positive roadmap and commitment to foster opportunities for all Wisconsin kids, which includes student participating in the successful choice programs across the state. It is clear Kerr will work on behalf of all students.
In an era of divided government in our state, this post would best be served by someone able to work with a wide range of stakeholders, and not beholden to partisan interests. Having served on both public and private school boards in the past, I would ask you to join me in supporting Kerr for Superintendent of Public Instruction on April 6.
Research local candidates carefully. Read the literature they drop on your doorstep. Ideally, you’d get to meet them. It is our duty to be informed when we visit the voting booth once again.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.