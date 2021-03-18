FROSTMAN COLUMN: Kerr will represent all students, get informed on locals

There is just one statewide race this spring, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, overseeing all facets of secondary education. The office is a non-partisan position. It rarely garners much attention. Part of the challenge is the election takes place very shortly after the Presidential election and other key Congressional races, which dominate the news. It doesn’t get any consideration whatsoever until at least after the first of the year, and is a relative sprint to the finish.

Underly is endorsed by a host of union interests, including the Wisconsin Education Association Council the state’s largest teacher’s union. Included in her endorsements from her website underlyforwi.com are a host of Democratic legislators, and many others from the far left. Regarding teacher education, Underly’s first paragraph includes blaming Act 10 for all education’s woes “Act 10 destroyed that promise for many of our future teachers by reducing pay and benefits, and making the profession undesirable.” It’s been ten years. Kids graduating college now were in grade school when Act 10 was passed, so they wouldn’t know the previous stranglehold from the unions. It won’t stop a kid from choosing teaching as a profession. The time has come to stop using Act 10 as the scapegoat for each and every challenge facing any school district. Underly also states, “I am strongly against the expansion of taxpayer-funded private school vouchers.” So, no choices in education. There is disturbingly little reference to those known as “parents” in any of her platforms.