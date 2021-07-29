FROSTMAN COLUMN: Let these Olympics focus on competition not controversy

With so many other aspects of American life these days in general engrossed in raging controversies regarding masking, vaccinations, lockdowns, controls, and divisive political discord run amok – you’d think and hope we’ll find the Olympics a welcome respite.

The Olympics often find a way to develop controversies all their own. Too often, the Olympic Games are used as political fodder between nations and ideologies. There are too many controversies to list in all, but Americans saw Jesse Owens upstage Adolf Hitler’s attempt to showcase German strength in the 1936 games in Berlin. The 1972 games in Munich saw the tragic deaths of 11 Israeli athletes and others at the hands of Palestinian terrorists. Those games also featured the controversial ending of the basketball final, where the then-Soviet Union was able to take advantage of a chaotic circumstance, and take the gold. To this day, no American player has accepted their silver medal. The 1980 games in Moscow were boycotted by the United States and other nations, and other nations have sat out games for a variety of reasons.