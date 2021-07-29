FROSTMAN COLUMN: Let these Olympics focus on competition not controversy

The theme song is unmistakable, the “Bugler’s Dream” with its resounding timpani and bugles. It’s known better as the “Olympic Theme.”
Each time the Summer Olympic Games or Winter Olympic games are staged, much of the world takes a pause from their everyday lives to turn attention to the tradition. As with so many other events in these past 18 months, the 2020 Olympics set for Tokyo, Japan, didn’t take place at all last year. The games are now underway in a different manner than typical amid a number of restrictions. No jam-packed venues of raucous fans.
Will folks in the United States and other countries around the world give the Olympics the attention it has commanded in the past? Initial rating information shows viewership in the U.S. lagging as the events start to unfold. A July 23 CNN Business story, stated, “This is probably going to be the lowest-rated summer Olympics of all time.” Further, “streaming and digital platforms provide viewers with more ways to watch the Olympics than ever — live events, highlights, interviews, stories and other shareable clips. That’s why this Olympics could see its viewership fall to a record low in the traditional TV sense yet still reach more eyeballs than ever.”
It is interesting to see the decline of the “traditional” TV audience. There was a time when families gathered round the television to watch the Olympic Games unfold, along with so many other types of programming. Now that we do the “Netflix and chill,” viewers are far more apt to get their programming in blips and clips, watching when it is convenient for them. It’s just different.
With so many other aspects of American life these days in general engrossed in raging controversies regarding masking, vaccinations, lockdowns, controls, and divisive political discord run amok – you’d think and hope we’ll find the Olympics a welcome respite.
The Olympics often find a way to develop controversies all their own. Too often, the Olympic Games are used as political fodder between nations and ideologies. There are too many controversies to list in all, but Americans saw Jesse Owens upstage Adolf Hitler’s attempt to showcase German strength in the 1936 games in Berlin. The 1972 games in Munich saw the tragic deaths of 11 Israeli athletes and others at the hands of Palestinian terrorists. Those games also featured the controversial ending of the basketball final, where the then-Soviet Union was able to take advantage of a chaotic circumstance, and take the gold. To this day, no American player has accepted their silver medal. The 1980 games in Moscow were boycotted by the United States and other nations, and other nations have sat out games for a variety of reasons.
These games will also have their share of stories on the fields of play, and off the field as well. The U.S. Women’s soccer team set the stage early with an expressed intent on making political statements rather than focusing on what happens on the field as they were trounced by Sweden 3-0 on July 21 in their Olympic opener. Please, just stand for the National Anthem. Save your political quests for another time. Many are tiring of the continual stances of “wokeness.” The U.S. Men’s basketball team suffered an embarrassing 83-76 loss to France in their own opener. The U.S. losing to France in basketball? Who would have thought that possible in the Dream Team era? There are other controversies as well, as the first transgender Olympian, Laurel Hubbard, competes for New Zealand in weightlifting.
It is sometimes disappointing when those other issues take center stage, and take away from the action in the arena. This is often the only time a high amount of attention is paid to sports like swimming, diving, wrestling and many more. The sport of track and field takes center stage like no other, with little attention outside the games.
We wish the 1972 games were just known for Mark Spitz’ seven gold medals or how Dave Wottle went from last place to gold in the final stretch of the 800-meter race. Even the dust up between Zola Budd and Mary Decker in 1984 was compelling because it took place on the field of play. We remember the Miracle on Ice, Eddie the Eagle, and so many heartwarming stories of overcoming adversities, and triumph of human achievement.
Let’s root for the stories to be in the arenas, the pools, or other venues, not in extraneous areas. I hope you’ll take in some of the Olympics over the next couple of weeks to honor the extraordinary effort of all the athletes and others making their Olympic dreams a reality when we hear those bugles blare.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.