FROSTMAN COLUMN: Let's get Wisconsin workers back in the workforce

It’s hard to drive very far without seeing the advertisements.
You will also see those advertisements coupled with special incentives ordinarily very uncommon. These yard signs, banners, and posters are not selling any product or service, or asking you to “support dairy,” or any of the other typical reasons for this media. They are businesses asking for help in the form of able-bodied and willing workers. Training, signing bonuses, higher wages, and a host of other measures are designed to bring in workers.
Just as often perhaps, we are seeing businesses close their doors. Many more are cutting back their hours, simply based on the fact they can’t find anyone willing to apply for the jobs available. Take a drive through any community on any given day, and you’ll see ample evidence of job availability, or notices that due to staffing shortages, hours are cut back.
A June 28 story in wispolitics.com covered a recent appearance on “UpFront” by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce president and CEO Kurt Bauer. Bauer said, “there are plenty of jobs out there in the Wisconsin economy, and we need people to get back to work in order for this economy to rebuild after the pandemic.” Additionally, Bauer cited, “WMC’s recent economic survey that showed 86 percent of business leaders report they are having trouble hiring, with the greatest needs for skilled and entry-level workers.”
There is no question there are jobs available for those seeking work. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is currently at 3.9%, which is historically low. However, with the myriad changes in the economic environment with the lockdowns, restrictions and controls, it is difficult to compare our current unemployment status to historical markets.
So why are so many jobs available, with so few workers wanting to fill them? The answer may be in several components. There are still workers impacted by the pandemic that have chosen not to return to the workforce out of an abundance of caution or concern about the potential work environment, despite a much lower risk factor than we have experienced since this all began. Though difficult to quantify, I would suspect a number of folks just decided not to come back to the workforce.
There is also a likelihood that some are staying out of the active workforce due to the current federal supplement to unemployment. Currently, and until Labor Day, the federal government is providing an additional $300 per week to recipients of unemployment. This is above and beyond any state unemployment benefits someone may receive.
The current maximum weekly benefit in Wisconsin is $370, and with the $300 federal supplement, the total received may be up to $670 per week. That equates to $16.75 per hour in a 40-hour week. Unemployment benefits are typically not subject to tax withholding at the time of receipt. Lenders may often use a formula to “gross up” actual received earnings of 120-125% of the amount received, so that $670 per week is similar to a “regular” job with tax withholding in the range of $800-$850 per week, which would translate to more than $20 per hour. Why work when you can make more than $20 per hour on unemployment?
That maximum benefit is available to higher wage earners, but the $300 per week in federal money is the same regardless of other income. It essentially incentivizes people not to work. Rather than take a solid job at $15 an hour, it appears a number of workers are doing the math, and not working.
Losing your job is a tremendously challenging time, and I am certainly not begrudging anyone who has collected unemployment, or finds the need to collect it at this time. The system was designed as a sort of safety net to help bridge the gap in the event of a sudden loss. The challenge becomes when workers choose to remain unemployed, rather than work. We are creating further dependence on government assistance, without regard to the impacts, with no idea how to cover the cost.
As difficult as it sounds, the extra $300 per week is likely aiding in the labor shortage. According to a May 25 multistate.us report, then updated on June 8, 26 states have ended, or have set end dates to the federal supplemental program.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had his chance to aid Wisconsin businesses and employees by getting more workers back in the workforce by signing recently passed legislation, Assembly Bill 336 and Senate Bill 354, sent to his desk on June 23. Gov. Evers chose not to side with businesses and current Wisconsin workers whose arduous efforts continue and vetoed it. Thus continues our further dependence on federal money. Sorry governor, we need to get back to work.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.