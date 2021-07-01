FROSTMAN COLUMN: Let's get Wisconsin workers back in the workforce

There is no question there are jobs available for those seeking work. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is currently at 3.9%, which is historically low. However, with the myriad changes in the economic environment with the lockdowns, restrictions and controls, it is difficult to compare our current unemployment status to historical markets.

So why are so many jobs available, with so few workers wanting to fill them? The answer may be in several components. There are still workers impacted by the pandemic that have chosen not to return to the workforce out of an abundance of caution or concern about the potential work environment, despite a much lower risk factor than we have experienced since this all began. Though difficult to quantify, I would suspect a number of folks just decided not to come back to the workforce.

There is also a likelihood that some are staying out of the active workforce due to the current federal supplement to unemployment. Currently, and until Labor Day, the federal government is providing an additional $300 per week to recipients of unemployment. This is above and beyond any state unemployment benefits someone may receive.