FROSTMAN COLUMN: Local candidates to be commended for stepping up

The time is now upon us once again to cast ballots for a variety of local offices, and one statewide race, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. If you haven’t already, remember to vote on Tuesday.
Spring elections have notoriously small turnouts, as many perceive the stakes in these elections to be far smaller than most realize. They are of critical importance. After all, as former House Speaker Tip O’Neill was famous for saying “All politics is local.”
For a number of locations and races, this spring ballot brings an option and responsibility not often used in the form of write-in candidacies. In order for a “write-in” ballot to be tallied, the candidate had to have registered. If you’re voting for a write-in, take the time to complete the ballot correctly, as you won’t want to leave any room for doubt.
Voting is a simple and necessary part of our participatory electoral system. It requires a bit of effort, so your involvement in the process is vital. Thomas Jefferson once said, “We in America do not have government by the majority, we have government by the majority who participate.” If you fail to exercise your right to vote, you certainly have less justification for complaints.
Local races, such as municipal or school boards, are off the genesis or political involvement, whether partisan or not. Meeting and interacting with first-time candidates is always a wonderful experience. They are the ordinary Joe’s and Jane’s from the neighborhood, or the business owner who has just had enough. Many come into the fray never having intended any sort of political involvement of any kind. It’s often circumstances such as schools with myriad challenges, or municipal overreach and buffoonery that get folks involved.
Local candidates are to be commended for the courage they show in stepping into the arena, particularly in these days of such sharp political divide. They’ll likely have to weather ad hominem attacks from those who would seek simply to ridicule rather than stepping up to any level of accountability. Mocking and casting derision is a far easier task than taking a stand. Many candidates aren’t used to the idea of speaking in public in front of groups, and find the task daunting until they find their passion and drive from within.
It’s here at the local level you have an opportunity to influence the curriculum taught in your public schools. It’s where you have the chance to weigh in on how a development or zoning change would impact your business or neighborhood. This is the mechanism to drive local use of resources, and it begs your involvement.
Local candidates are tasked with learning campaign basics, often creating their own promotional materials, recruiting friends for assistance, and developing a network of support. They’ll ask those willing to pen letters to local papers in encouragement. It smacks of a bit of desperation if a candidate finds the need to submit their own endorsement of themselves, seeking a bit of free press in the process.
As these days approach, I am often reminded of one of my all-time favorite quotes from Teddy Roosevelt. I’ve shared before, but it bears repeating. “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Take the time to learn about what races are on your ballot next Tuesday. Learn about the candidates, even taking time to learn about those whom you may not know. Few local candidates will have the ability to have websites or social media platforms, so it’s sort of old-school learning by talking to friends, neighbors, co-workers, and others to get informed.
The responsibility to participate in these often overlooked elections is yours. Support those candidates who champion the pursuit of greater liberty and freedoms those in Wisconsin and all of America hold so dear. Remember that on Tuesday.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.