FROSTMAN COLUMN: Local candidates to be commended for stepping up

Local candidates are to be commended for the courage they show in stepping into the arena, particularly in these days of such sharp political divide. They’ll likely have to weather ad hominem attacks from those who would seek simply to ridicule rather than stepping up to any level of accountability. Mocking and casting derision is a far easier task than taking a stand. Many candidates aren’t used to the idea of speaking in public in front of groups, and find the task daunting until they find their passion and drive from within.

It’s here at the local level you have an opportunity to influence the curriculum taught in your public schools. It’s where you have the chance to weigh in on how a development or zoning change would impact your business or neighborhood. This is the mechanism to drive local use of resources, and it begs your involvement.

Local candidates are tasked with learning campaign basics, often creating their own promotional materials, recruiting friends for assistance, and developing a network of support. They’ll ask those willing to pen letters to local papers in encouragement. It smacks of a bit of desperation if a candidate finds the need to submit their own endorsement of themselves, seeking a bit of free press in the process.