FROSTMAN COLUMN: Many share their "two cents" for pieces of the budget pie

In my April 8 column, I asked folks what they would say to the State’s Joint Committee on Finance if given two minutes to share their “two cents” on the budget proposed by Gov. Tony Evers. This week, I want to share that experience with you.
The first of several hearings across the state was last Friday at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. There were several hundred attendees, and in the six-hour meeting, plenty of folks got in their “two cents.” The meeting is available on Wisconsin Eye, at https://wiseye.org/2021/04/09/joint-committee-on-finance-state-budget-public-hearing-whitewater.
The speaker just prior to myself, the superintendent of a small area school district, referenced my column appearing in the Beaver Dam paper the day before the meeting. As always, I appreciated the opportunity to speak to a legislative committee, and all those who took the time to address the committee should be thanked for their time.
The hearing was largely comprised of folks pleading their own cases for a piece of the budget pie. Everyone’s project was the most critical, and merited support. Our funding is the most important. Never mind how to pay for any of it, or whether it’s truly worthy.
Last week, I expressed concern about the budget allowing counties and municipalities to raise their sales taxes, and right on cue, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was there, touting the need for Milwaukee to boost its revenue. He referenced the unsustainability of pension liabilities facing the city, without taking any responsibility for creating his own problem.
Several other topics included in the budget that haven’t received much publicity were discussed. A number of folks advocated for allowing undocumented workers to obtain driver’s licenses under the auspice more licensing revenue would come to the state. The initial question would be if a worker is undocumented, how would they provide adequate documentation to obtain a driver’s license?
According to a summary of state laws allowing such licensing, in a Feb. 8 story from the National Conference of State Legislatures, states “issue a license if an applicant provides certain documentation, such as a foreign birth certificate, foreign passport, or consular card and evidence of current residency in the state.” It then begs the question that if an individual has one of these, why would they remain undocumented? A Jan. 1, 2019, story on NPR, referenced a further challenge, as “Federal immigration authorities searching for people in the country illegally have found a willing partner in state motor vehicle departments” and “that licensing process may put undocumented people at risk of deportation.” No mention of potential consequences was shared.
The largest contingent were those touting the need for additional funding and resources for public schools and the UW system, speaking in favor of the governor’s proposed large increases in spending in those areas. A number donned “Education not Austerity” t-shirts. There was support for the governor’s budget, but no amount of increase in spending for public schools or public universities is ever enough to assuage this group.
Many testified about the “aging” buildings at UW-Whitewater housing most of the education and liberal arts programs. As a Whitewater graduate with a business degree, I noted no business school representatives testifying, with instead a great focus on the importance of a liberal arts education.
There are certainly times when facilities and infrastructure need to be updated and upgraded to meet current standards and needs. Those needs must always be balanced with the rationale for the project. Too often, we see schools and other entities chase the “shiny new object” of a new or renovated building seeking to serve as the cure for all that ails their schools or organizations. Kids may be leaving a school district in droves, and administrators and school boards think an old building is the reason they left. It can’t be an internal problem. They’ll focus on the façade, rather than what happens inside the classrooms and office spaces.
Other popular topics included the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program, and calls for criminal justice reforms, particularly in the city of Milwaukee.
Now, the real work begins, with discernment and prioritizing these requests and others. It starts when we start to say “no” to many of these requests, because we simply can’t afford them, there exists a detrimental agenda, or expenditures aren’t merited because of unintended consequences. Many of these items will be stripped away as needed. The citizens of Wisconsin can’t afford the tax increases and pork included in this budget.
The committee will review the testimony given in Whitewater and other locations, along with myriad other sources of input. Next chance for your two minutes? Hodag country—Rhinelander on April 21.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.