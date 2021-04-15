FROSTMAN COLUMN: Many share their "two cents" for pieces of the budget pie

In my April 8 column, I asked folks what they would say to the State’s Joint Committee on Finance if given two minutes to share their “two cents” on the budget proposed by Gov. Tony Evers. This week, I want to share that experience with you.

The first of several hearings across the state was last Friday at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. There were several hundred attendees, and in the six-hour meeting, plenty of folks got in their “two cents.” The meeting is available on Wisconsin Eye, at https://wiseye.org/2021/04/09/joint-committee-on-finance-state-budget-public-hearing-whitewater.

The speaker just prior to myself, the superintendent of a small area school district, referenced my column appearing in the Beaver Dam paper the day before the meeting. As always, I appreciated the opportunity to speak to a legislative committee, and all those who took the time to address the committee should be thanked for their time.

The hearing was largely comprised of folks pleading their own cases for a piece of the budget pie. Everyone’s project was the most critical, and merited support. Our funding is the most important. Never mind how to pay for any of it, or whether it’s truly worthy.